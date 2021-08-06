COVID-19: Two more deaths, 56 new cases after more Delta was discovered





The Delta variant made up the vast majority of new variants of the concerns detected, with 78 other cases confirmed. Photo by HANDOUT / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Content of the article Two other Saskatchewan people have died after being tested positive for COVID-19 as the Delta variant remains the dominant strain circulating in the province.

Content of the article Two additional deaths raised the number of pandemic deaths in the provinces to 581. One person was from the southwest and one was from the central north area. The province no longer provides daily COVID-19 reports, so the age of these people is unknown. The Delta variant, which has raised concerns about its high transmissibility and its effects on humans with only one vaccine dose, accounted for the vast majority of newly reported cases of anxiety, with 78 other cases confirmed. Active cases also continue to rise across the province, now down to 503 and more than doubled in just over two weeks. In that time frame, active cases have increased significantly in Saskatoon, in the northwest and southeast. Spreads continue to occur throughout the province. In Saskatoon, one was declared at a bar Wednesday and a church on Friday. Two blasts were announced at Swift Current on Monday at a restaurant and a library, a week after the Saskatchewan Health Authority (JSC) issued a warning of possible exposure to COVID-19 to anyone visiting the Swift Current Rodeo and Cabaret. The southwest area, which includes Swift Current, has gone from three active cases to 15 in the past week. An explosion was also announced at Prince Albert Victoria Hospital last week, causing the JSC to once again restrict visitors’ access to the facility. Saskatoon led the way in new cases Thursday with 17, while the Southeast area followed closely with 15, which includes Weyburn and Estevan. All other regions reported new single-digit cases, including Regina with four.

Content of the article Fourteen residents who tested positive outside the province were also added to the count. Another 3,861 doses of the vaccine were administered on Wednesday, with 2,899 of them being used as second injections. The seven-day average of new cases is 51, or 4.2 per 100,000 population. There are currently 53 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 11 in the ICU. Forty-eight people were cured. A total of 1,764 tests were processed on Wednesday for a daily test positivity rate of 3.2 percent. [email protected] The news seems to be flying at us faster all the time. From COVID-19 updates to politics and crime and everything in between, it can be hard to keep up. With that in mind, Regina Leader-Post has created an afternoon headline newsletter that can be sent daily to your inbox to help make sure you are up to date with the most vital news of the day. Click here to subscribe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://leaderpost.com/news/saskatchewan/covid-19-two-more-deaths-56-new-cases-as-more-delta-detected The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos