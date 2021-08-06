International
Wildfires burn out of control in Greece and Turkey as thousands flee Wild fires
Thousands evacuate fires raging out of control in Greece and Turkey, including a massive fire north of Athens that left one person dead after a prolonged heat wave turned forests into tinder boxes and flames threatened areas populated, power installations and historic sites.
Sea urchin fires, described as the worst in decades, have engulfed southern coastal areas over the past 10 days, killing eight people.
In Greece, firefighters were battling 56 active fires on Friday, said Civil Defense chief Nikos Hardalias. Numerous evacuation orders were issued for inhabited areas of the continent and the nearby island of Evia, as fires near Athens burned forests and homes on its way to Lake Marathon, the capital’s main reservoir.
We continue our efforts hour by hour to tackle the many fires we face today, Hardalias said. The conditions are extremely dangerous. The wind rose on Friday afternoon in many parts of Greece, increasing the risk of fires.
The main trauma hospital in Athens said a 38-year-old had died after suffering a head injury from a service pillar at Ippokrateios Politeia, one of the fire-affected neighborhoods north of Athens.
In Evia, the Coast Guard undertook a major operation to evacuate hundreds of people from the sea, using patrol boats, fishing and tourist boats and private boats to rescue residents and holidaymakers overnight and on Friday. Dozens of other villages and neighborhoods were evacuated in the southern Peloponnese region and just north of the Greek capital as the blaze spread through pine forests.
I was talking about the apocalypse, I do not know how [else] to describe it, Sotiris Danikas, head of the coast guard in the town of Aidipsos in Evia, told state broadcaster ERT, describing the sea evacuation.
The Coast Guard said 668 people had been evacuated from beaches northeast of Evia by Friday afternoon after the blaze cut off all other means of escape. Coast Guard ships continued to patrol the coastline.
A Coast Guard boat was rescuing 10 other people stranded on a beach by another fire near the town of Gythio in the southern Peloponnese region.
Greek and European officials have blamed the climate crisis for multiple fires burning in southern Europe, from southern Italy to the Balkans, Greece and Turkey. Massive fires have been raging across Siberia in northern Russia for weeks, while hot, dry, dry weather has also sparked devastating wildfires in California, destroying entire cities on several occasions.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/06/wildfires-out-of-control-greece-turkey-thousands-flee
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]