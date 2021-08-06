Wildfires burn out of control in Greece and Turkey as thousands flee Wild fires

Connect with us

Thousands evacuate fires raging out of control in Greece and Turkey, including a massive fire north of Athens that left one person dead after a prolonged heat wave turned forests into tinder boxes and flames threatened areas populated, power installations and historic sites.

Sea urchin fires, described as the worst in decades, have engulfed southern coastal areas over the past 10 days, killing eight people.

In Greece, firefighters were battling 56 active fires on Friday, said Civil Defense chief Nikos Hardalias. Numerous evacuation orders were issued for inhabited areas of the continent and the nearby island of Evia, as fires near Athens burned forests and homes on its way to Lake Marathon, the capital’s main reservoir.

We continue our efforts hour by hour to tackle the many fires we face today, Hardalias said. The conditions are extremely dangerous. The wind rose on Friday afternoon in many parts of Greece, increasing the risk of fires.

The main trauma hospital in Athens said a 38-year-old had died after suffering a head injury from a service pillar at Ippokrateios Politeia, one of the fire-affected neighborhoods north of Athens.

The Greek prime minister says ‘the worst is yet to come’ as fires rage around the Athens video

In Evia, the Coast Guard undertook a major operation to evacuate hundreds of people from the sea, using patrol boats, fishing and tourist boats and private boats to rescue residents and holidaymakers overnight and on Friday. Dozens of other villages and neighborhoods were evacuated in the southern Peloponnese region and just north of the Greek capital as the blaze spread through pine forests.

I was talking about the apocalypse, I do not know how [else] to describe it, Sotiris Danikas, head of the coast guard in the town of Aidipsos in Evia, told state broadcaster ERT, describing the sea evacuation.

The Coast Guard said 668 people had been evacuated from beaches northeast of Evia by Friday afternoon after the blaze cut off all other means of escape. Coast Guard ships continued to patrol the coastline.

A Coast Guard boat was rescuing 10 other people stranded on a beach by another fire near the town of Gythio in the southern Peloponnese region.

Greek and European officials have blamed the climate crisis for multiple fires burning in southern Europe, from southern Italy to the Balkans, Greece and Turkey. Massive fires have been raging across Siberia in northern Russia for weeks, while hot, dry, dry weather has also sparked devastating wildfires in California, destroying entire cities on several occasions.

Greece has matured from its longest heat wave in three decades, with temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius. Thousands have fled their homes and holiday shelters, while at least 20 people, including four firefighters, have been treated for injuries. Two of the firefighters were in intensive care in Athens, while two others were in hospital with minor burns, the health ministry said.

More than 1,000 firefighters and nearly 20 planes are battling major wildfires across Greece, while additional firefighters, planes, helicopters and vehicles were arriving from France, Switzerland, Romania, Cyprus, Croatia, Israel and Sweden.

In Turkey, authorities evacuated six other neighborhoods near the town of Mila in Mugla province on Friday, while a wind-driven fire burned 3km (5km) away from a power plant. At least 36,000 people were evacuated to safety in Mugla province alone, officials said.

Meanwhile, several excavators cleared strips of land to form fire in an effort to stop the flames from reaching the Yenikoy power plant, the second such facility threatened by fires in the region.

Wildfires near the Marmaris resort resort, also in Mugla province, were mostly controlled until late Thursday, officials said, while on Friday afternoon, two major fires in neighboring Antalya province were brought under control and cooling efforts were underway. Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli wrote on Twitter.

In Greece, firefighters went door-to-door in areas about 12.5 miles north of Athens telling people to evacuate as helicopters threw water over high flames and dense smoke covered the area. Authorities sent cell phone warnings to the area urging residents to leave, while a refugee camp on the outskirts of the capital was evacuated overnight. The constant spreads that threatened the inhabited areas hindered the work of hundreds of firefighters there.

The fire stopped traffic on the country’s main highway connecting Athens with northern Greece and damaged electricity installations. The power distribution company announced ongoing cuts in the wider region of the capital to protect the electricity grid.

In the Drosopig area, resident Giorgos Hatzispiros observed damage to his home Friday morning, the first time he saw it after being ordered to evacuate the previous afternoon. Only the burnt walls of the bungalow remained, along with his children’s bicycles, somewhat undamaged in a warehouse. Inside, smoke rose from a bookshelf that was still burning.

Nothing is left, Hatzispiros said. He asked his mother to leave, to save her the appearance of their ruined house.

In southern Greece, dozens of villages and settlements were evacuated, where a fire was stopped before it reached the monuments at Olympia, the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games.

The fires also disrupted vaccinations against Covid-19. The health ministry announced the suspension of vaccinations at centers in fire-affected areas, saying meetings could be rescheduled when conditions allow.

In a televised speech Thursday night, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said: “Our priority is always the protection of human life, followed by the protection of property, the natural environment and critical infrastructure. Unfortunately, in these circumstances, achieving all of these goals at the same time is simply impossible.

He said the wildfires revealed the reality of the climate crisis.

In 2018, more than 100 people died when a fast-moving forest fire engulfed a coastal settlement east of Athens. Some of them drowned trying to escape the sea from smoke and flames after being trapped on a beach.

