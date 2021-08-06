Wildfires burn out of control in Greece and Turkey as thousands flee Wild fires

Thousands evacuate fires raging out of control in Greece and Turkey, including a massive fire north of Athens that left one person dead after a prolonged heat wave turned forests into tinder boxes and flames threatened areas populated, power installations and historic sites.

Sea urchin fires, described as the worst in decades, have engulfed southern coastal areas over the past 10 days, killing eight people.

In Greece, firefighters were battling 56 active fires on Friday, said Civil Defense chief Nikos Hardalias. Numerous evacuation orders were issued for inhabited areas of the continent and the nearby island of Evia, as fires near Athens burned forests and homes on its way to Lake Marathon, the capital’s main reservoir.

We continue our efforts hour by hour to tackle the many fires we face today, Hardalias said. The conditions are extremely dangerous. The wind rose on Friday afternoon in many parts of Greece, increasing the risk of fires.

The main trauma hospital in Athens said a 38-year-old had died after suffering a head injury from a service pillar at Ippokrateios Politeia, one of the fire-affected neighborhoods north of Athens.

The Greek prime minister says ‘the worst is yet to come’ as fires rage around the Athens video

In Evia, the Coast Guard undertook a major operation to evacuate hundreds of people from the sea, using patrol boats, fishing and tourist boats and private boats to rescue residents and holidaymakers overnight and on Friday. Dozens of other villages and neighborhoods were evacuated in the southern Peloponnese region and just north of the Greek capital as the blaze spread through pine forests.

I was talking about the apocalypse, I do not know how [else] to describe it, Sotiris Danikas, head of the coast guard in the town of Aidipsos in Evia, told state broadcaster ERT, describing the sea evacuation.

The Coast Guard said 668 people had been evacuated from beaches northeast of Evia by Friday afternoon after the blaze cut off all other means of escape. Coast Guard ships continued to patrol the coastline.

A Coast Guard boat was rescuing 10 other people stranded on a beach by another fire near the town of Gythio in the southern Peloponnese region.

Greek and European officials have blamed the climate crisis for multiple fires burning in southern Europe, from southern Italy to the Balkans, Greece and Turkey. Massive fires have been raging across Siberia in northern Russia for weeks, while hot, dry, dry weather has also sparked devastating wildfires in California, destroying entire cities on several occasions.