Sebi irrationally holds 25,000 kroner Rsha Sahara, investors





NEW DELHI: In its annual report submitted on 4 August, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) admitted that it had paid only Rs 129 kroner to investors in the Sahara while the money deposited from the Sahara is Rs 23,191 including interest, as of March 31, 2021

However, according to the Sahara estimate, the money deposited in the SEBI SEBI account including interest is around Rs 25,000 Crore. SEBI is unreasonably holding the 25,000 Crore of Sahara and its investors, the company said.

SEBI, after delivering four rounds of advertising to 154 newspapers in the last nine years across the country, has paid only Rs 129 kroner to Sahara-rated investors.

In its last advertisement that was published in April 2018, SEBI made it clear that it would not accept any other request received after July 2018. This means that for SEBI there are no more applicants to be paid. That means, the entire Sahara 25,000 kroner deposited by it is unreasonably held by SEBI and must be returned to the Sahara, she added.

Sahara provided all the original documents relating to its 3 million investors in SEBI nine years ago for verification and according to Supreme Court directives, this sum of Rs 25,000 Cs will eventually be returned to the Sahara.

“It is unfortunate and unacceptable that SEBI keeps Rs 25,000 kronor deposited in the Sahara and does nothing. This huge amount of money remains unused, unemployed in banks, which not only harms the interest of the Sahara as an organization. business, but also hinders the economic growth of our country especially in these times of economic slowdown testing, “the company said.

He added that Sahara has always built its businesses by productively channeling human capital spread across India and providing employment and jobs on the doorstep of the people. In this way, the Sahara is providing bread and butter to more than 14 lakh people in their villages and towns. Capitals is the second largest human capital of the country after Indian Railways. This Rs 25,000 crust that SEBI is unreasonably holding could have been used by the organization to generate more employment and jobs and helped the country and therefore its economy.

