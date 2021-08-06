Joint statement between COP26 President-elect Alok Sharma and Bolivian President Luis Arce Catacora





Bolivian President Luis Arce Catacora and COP26 President-elect Alok Sharma met on August 2, 2021 in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, before the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP 26 in Glasgow. They issued the following statement: We reaffirmed our commitment to increase cooperation between Bolivia and the United Kingdom in addressing the causes of climate change and its negative effects. Both countries agreed to continue to lead by example. The UK is advancing its green industrial revolution on its way to net zero by 2050, and Bolivia is developing a strategy for holistic and sustainable development within the framework of the philosophy of Living Well in Harmony with Mother Earth. We note that we have discussed the impacts of climate change and the particular vulnerability of Bolivia, and other developing countries, and agree that COP26 should serve as a stepping stone to effective implementation of the Paris Agreement, with urgent action to protect both humans and Mother Earth. In this context, we underline the urgent need to increase funding that can help developing countries promote adaptation to the effects of climate change and the need to avoid, minimize and address losses and damages. We exchanged views on how COP26 will launch discussions on the post-2025 climate finance target and also on how to accelerate the delivery of the Global Adaptation Target. The appointed president of COP26 Sharma recognizes Bolivia’s commitment to keeping target 1.5 alive and the urgent need of countries to increase ambition. Bolivia presented its views on the call for urgent and equitable action to halt climate collapse and restore balance to our Mother Earth, within the framework of common but differentiated equality and responsibilities and to promote the debate on strengthening adaptation and improving the capacities and means to deal with the extreme climate risks faced by the most vulnerable countries in the face of the climate crisis. Bolivia also highlighted its role in Bolivia’s also prominent role in the Group of like-minded developing countries. The President-designate of the COP noted Bolivia’s work as a thought leader in defending Mother Earth rights, as a motivating factor in placing the voice of indigenous peoples at the center of climate change dialogue, and its leading role in creating non-market-based approaches. Bolivian President Arce commended the UK’s dynamic leadership of COP26 as well as the global efforts in the comprehensive implementation of the Paris Agreement, particularly in mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage, climate financing and international cooperation. He announced Bolivia ‘s decision to join the LEAF coalition to protect the world’ s tropical forests and thanked the United Kingdom for its support in its implementation, as part of Bolivia ‘s implementation of alternative mitigation approaches and joint management adaptation. integral and sustainable forestry adopted in the Paris Agreement. He further acknowledged the important role of Darwin of the United Kingdom and the International Wildlife Fund in protecting Bolivia’s environment and welcomed, for analysis, the British Government-funded Energy Transition Study for Bolivia presented to him. Finally, we emphasize the discussion on the importance of achieving an ambitious and balanced outcome negotiated in COP26, and the need to work together to achieve this and secure compromise through all available channels. Finally, we agreed to continue working closely beyond COP26. Santa Cruz, August 2, 2021

