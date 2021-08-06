Hopes for revived nuclear talks in Iran fade amid delays as tough new president takes office



Washington

CNN

–

Biden administration officials are becoming increasingly pessimistic about the resurgence of Iran’s nuclear deal as the country’s tough new president takes office and his nuclear program continues to accelerate, national security and intelligence officials familiar with the negotiations told CNN. .

The original signature agreements known as P5 + 1 US, UK, France, China, Russia and Germany had hoped to start their seventh round of negotiations so far. Some officials have expressed disappointment that the talks have been delayed so much since the last round ended on June 20, especially as Iran’s nuclear progress risks making the current deal irrelevant.

Now that President Ebrahim Raisi is officially in power after his inauguration on Thursday, officials hope the meetings will resume in the coming weeks, but it is still unclear if and when that will happen.

While Raisi is considered a tough line, he has said he does not in principle oppose the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, and U.S. officials have said they do not expect him to leave the talks.

However, negotiations stalled in late June, and as Iran’s nuclear program accelerates, US officials are signaling privately and publicly that they will not stay at the table forever. The terms of the original agreements may no longer cover the program as it continues to progress.

“We are committed to diplomacy, but this process cannot go on indefinitely,” Blinken told reporters in Kuwait on July 29. At some point, the gains made by the JCPOA cannot be fully recovered with a return to the JCPOA if Iran continues its activities undertaken in connection with its nuclear program, he said.

When the talks broke down after a sixth round, among the key unresolved issues still being worked out was how to deal with Iran’s nuclear research and development progress, according to an official familiar with the ongoing talks. The official said that Iran was basically saying P5 + 1, good luck, four years Trump, we have suffered so much, that was our response, you can not take it away from us.

All parties to the talks have the feeling that the clock is ticking, said the official. We all want to go back and we were determined to work on it, but that’s a real issue when Blinken says negotiations can not go on forever, the official said. As Iran continues to enrich comes a moment when there is no JCPOA to return to. They were not there yet.

Failure to return to the deal would be a blow to President Joe Bidens’s foreign policy agenda.

His officials, meanwhile, have privately stated that they have inherited major obstacles to re-entering the deal from the previous administration and are now thinking through unforeseen plans.

After President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 and launched a campaign of maximum pressure on Iran with new tough sanctions, Iran began developing and testing centrifuges that have cut the time it would take to produce enough material for a bomb . Officials now believe it would take far less than a year for the JCPOA-coded explosion standard for Iran to produce enough nuclear material for a weapon. Iran has also restricted access by UN inspectors to its main uranium enrichment plant at the Natanz nuclear facility.

Hope is slowly fading, said another person familiar with the negotiations, as it became clear that an agreement would not be reached before the Iranian election. That timeline was the initial goal of the US, but important points stood as the scope of easing sanctions with the US and allies arguing that they could only lift sanctions related to the nuclear deal, not penalties related to abuses. human rights, conventional weapons violations or other issues.

The prospect that the US is also working to extend and strengthen the deal, as characterized by US officials, has not helped the negotiations. Iran has not yet been willing to engage in discussing non-nuclear issues, such as its ballistic missile program, in subsequent talks.

Extending the deal has been a priority for tougher Democrats like Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Sen. Bob Menendez, who has urged the Biden administration to enter into an agreement that prevents Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and so limits significant its destabilizing activity all the time. The Middle East and its ballistic missile program, he and 42 other senators wrote in a letter to Biden in the spring.

This request has become more urgent since a new class of Iranian-made drones that could evade U.S. intelligence began targeting U.S. military assets in Iraq.

However, US officials have been caught unawares that the delay in reconnection talks has lasted so long, said the people involved in the negotiations.

The official familiar with the talks described the waiting period since the election as a bad surprise, especially since Iranian officials had told their counterparts that Tehran would resume talks after the election was over.

There is speculation among P5 + 1 partners that the delay could be a tactical move by Iran. Increasingly, however, they also believe that a real debate is taking place within the Iranian system on how to proceed with the negotiations.

ATTA KENARE / AFP / Getty Images Newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (C) speaks at his inauguration ceremony in the Iranian parliament in the capital Tehran on August 5, 2021.

There seems to be a determination by Raisi on how they want to take control of the process and leave their mark that it would be more than tactic, the official said. The job hypothesis we have is that Raisi means what he says and wants to return to the JCPOA, this official said.

A big uncertainty: We do not know if Raisi will want to appoint his people, a new team, to come to the negotiations, said this official.

A new team can be divisive as negotiators now get to know each other well after months of marathon sessions in hotel conference rooms, spending day after day discussing aspects of the deal, then using the midday and evening breaks to ‘was reported in their countries.

There is also concern among negotiators that if the new hard-line Iranian president is dissatisfied with the previous administration on the issue, he may have unrealistic expectations of what can be achieved, pushing their progress backwards.

We, as a group, were very clear with the Iranians about what we could give and where we could not, the official said. The team around Rouhani understood him, we will see if the team around Raisi understands him and also if the team will change.

For Iranians, however, a major protracted issue is the issue of guarantees. Tehran wants to know that there will be no Trump 2.0 while they are in full compliance, the official said, and will face another situation where they will abide by the terms of an agreement, only for an American leader to leave agreement and reinstate paralyzing economic sanctions. Americans, of course, are unable to guarantee what a future administration can do.

Some in the National Security Council believe a nuclear crisis is imminent if an agreement is not reached by the end of the year, according to people familiar with the matter. This view is shared by several experts: Dr Jeffrey Lewis, a professor at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute for International Studies, said the alternative to reaching an agreement is to return to the ongoing crisis administrations until a consensus is reached. agreement in 2015.

Lewis disagrees, however, with the idea that returning to the deal should depend on the standard of the one-year blast. Officials should be more concerned, he believes, with the time it would take Iran to pull out of the deal, with the aim of making it more difficult for Tehran to build a secret nuclear facility for the third time.

Michael Gruber / Getty Images The flag of Iran is seen in front of the building of the Headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on May 24, 2021 in Vienna, Austria.

Not everyone believes that a nuclear crisis is inevitable if the JCPOA fails, however. Menendez and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham have proposed another idea that employees say has been well received by the administration, namely, pushing Iran to accept the creation of a nuclear fuel bank for the Persian Gulf region. The idea would be that Iran could only access such a bank, and supply its commercial nuclear reactors, provided it gave up domestic uranium enrichment and reprocessed key components for nuclear weapons.

However, such a solution, even if accepted by Iran, would only address the nuclear issue and not Iran’s wider destabilizing activities throughout the region. Iranians return to JCPOA compliance, although the deal was limited to Iran’s nuclear activities, was seen by Biden and experts as an important point for further negotiations.

Israel, meanwhile, has strongly opposed re-entry into the nuclear deal. New Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has called on the United States and its partners to wake up to the dangers of continuing negotiations, and Israeli officials have indicated they are ready to take matters into their own hands to thwart the nuclear program. Iranit. Former Mossad chief suggested in June that the Israeli intelligence agency played a role in the Namatz bombings in April and last year.

It’s a race against the clock, we can resume the deal on our terms, and if we can not re-enter the deal by the end of the year, its potential Iran could have achieved an explosive nuclear capability, said Halie Soifer, a former -foreign policy adviser. then-senator Kamala Harris who now serves as CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America.

After all, the Biden administration is committed to preventing Iran from buying a nuclear weapon, which is a goal it shares with our allies, including Israel, Soifer said. But she noted that the US, Israel and Iran all have new governments and will need time to coordinate in addressing the nuclear threat and threats to regional stability.

What remains unclear is how long we have, she said.