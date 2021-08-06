Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel as a threat to escalation

JERUSALEM Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group, claimed responsibility for firing a missile over Israel’s northern border on Friday, the latest in a wave of cross-border attacks that have raised regional tensions.

The Salvo was significantly larger than several previous missiles from Lebanon in recent weeks, and the first to be claimed by Hezbollah in many years. On Friday afternoon, Israel’s political and security leaders held consultations on how to respond.

The hostilities were most recent in a long shadow war between Israel and Iran and its representatives by land, air and sea, which has spread more and more to the square. Tensions between Israel and Iran’s allies have been further heightened by expectations that Israel may soon retaliate for an attack last week on an Israeli-linked merchant ship in the Indian Ocean.

Israel and several major powers have blamed Iran for the attack, which killed two foreign nationals aboard the ship, a Romanian officer and a British security guard. On Friday the foreign ministers of the United States, Britain, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and the European Union issued a joint statement condemning what he called a deliberate and targeted attack, adding that all the evidence available clearly show Iran.