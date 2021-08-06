International
Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel as a threat to escalation
JERUSALEM Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group, claimed responsibility for firing a missile over Israel’s northern border on Friday, the latest in a wave of cross-border attacks that have raised regional tensions.
The Salvo was significantly larger than several previous missiles from Lebanon in recent weeks, and the first to be claimed by Hezbollah in many years. On Friday afternoon, Israel’s political and security leaders held consultations on how to respond.
The hostilities were most recent in a long shadow war between Israel and Iran and its representatives by land, air and sea, which has spread more and more to the square. Tensions between Israel and Iran’s allies have been further heightened by expectations that Israel may soon retaliate for an attack last week on an Israeli-linked merchant ship in the Indian Ocean.
Israel and several major powers have blamed Iran for the attack, which killed two foreign nationals aboard the ship, a Romanian officer and a British security guard. On Friday the foreign ministers of the United States, Britain, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and the European Union issued a joint statement condemning what he called a deliberate and targeted attack, adding that all the evidence available clearly show Iran.
Israel has called for a more international response and significant preparations are under way for an Israeli military response against Iran for the attack on the ship, according to three Israeli officials with knowledge of the national security decision-making process, who not to be named when discussing sensitive operational topics.
Despite rising tensions between Israel and Iran in the Middle East, both Hezbollah and the Israeli military showed a desire to avoid escalation and seemed to be trying to ease the situation. But the Israeli military also said it would not allow the attacks to continue unhindered along the border.
We do not want to escalate into a full-scale war, but we are very prepared for that, said Lt. Col. Amnon Scheffler, a spokesman for the Israeli army.
The Israeli military said 19 missiles were fired from Lebanon and 10 were captured by the Israeli air defense system while the others landed in open areas. There were no reports of casualties or damage from either side, and Israel said it was hit again at rocket launchers inside Lebanon.
The Israeli military said civilian life along the border could continue normally and tourist attractions remain open, signaling an expectation that no other major action was imminent at a time when many Israelis are vacationing in the north.
Hezbollah also signaled that its missile salvage was not intended to upset the current balance, noting in a statement that its fighters had fired dozens of missiles into open ground near Israeli sites in a disputed border area known as Farms. Shebaa.
Shebaa Farms known in Israel as Mount Dov is a belt claimed by Israel, Lebanon and sometimes Syria near the crossroads of the three nations, adjacent to the Golan Heights.
Hezbollah said its missiles were a response to Israeli airstrikes on Thursday that had hit open ground in southern Lebanon. Israeli airstrikes on Lebanese territory have been rare in recent years.
The attacks came after militants fired rockets into Israel on Wednesday for the second time in two weeks. Recent rocket attacks from Lebanon have been attributed to deceptive Palestinian groups.
In an embarrassing turn of events for Hezbollah, which prides itself on the secrecy of its military operations, angry residents of a village in southern Lebanon stopped one of the rocket crews after firing, filmed videos of a launcher in the rear. a truck. truck and posted the images on social media.
In other videos viewed by The New York Times, residents belonging to the Druze sect in Chouya village pulled Hezbollah members from their cars, hit them on the head and shouted.
Two residents said in telephone interviews that the villagers had heard of the departure near their village and went to attack the crew because they were worried that the rocket fire that was leaving would bring Israeli revenge on their community.
The two spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation by Hezbollah.
In social media comments on the video, some Lebanese criticized Hezbollah for risking a new war with Israel as the country suffers from a deep economic crisis.
No medicine, no oil, no hospitals. The situation in the country is bad. There is no government, the army is tired, so why this time for a war? wrote a person.
Another asked why Hezbollah did not fire rockets from its stronghold on the southern outskirts of Beirut.
Hezbollah acknowledged that some of its fighters had been detained in the village.
The Lebanese army said it had arrested four people in Chouya who had fired rockets and confiscated their launcher.
Colonel Scheffler, a spokesman for the Israeli military, said Hezbollah’s takeover on Friday was likely intended to show that the organization still has control over the border area in southern Lebanon and that Israeli airstrikes will not go unanswered.
Zvika Haimovich, a retired Israeli general and former air force commander, said Hezbollah and Israel were trying to act within the established formula of recent years and that it was in Israel’s interest to keep the border with Lebanon calm and secure. Lebanon out of the game
But given what he described as advancing Iran’s Iran-backed Hezbollah program to develop accurate missiles in Lebanon, Mr. Haimovich added, “We are close to a point where Israel will have to act against Hezbollah in Lebanon, and that recent events a few days brought that point even closer.
Isabel Kershner reported from Jerusalem, Ronen Bergman from Tel Aviv and Ben Hubbard from Beirut. Hwaida Saad and Asmaa al-Omar contributed to the report from Beirut.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/06/world/middleeast/israel-lebanon-rockets.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
