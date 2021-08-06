Russian food chain VkusVill placed an ad with an LGBTQ family, which then had to leave the country.

This article is part of the Free Speech Project, a collaboration between Future Tense and the Tech, Law, & Security Program at the American University College of Law in Washington that examines the ways in which technology is influencing the way we think about speech.

In July, Alina and her girlfriend, Ksyusha, wanted to show that, like any other family, they have favorite dishes and cooking habits. United by mother and sister Alinas, theyappearedin an ad for the Russian grocery chain VkusVill (translates as TasteVille). They expected people to see them as family members who love each other, practice veganism, and support fair trade, but instead, their sexuality became the main focus. The public reaction was so intense that this week the advertising heroes shared that they were forced to flee to Spain.

Vkusvill is a well-known brand with more than 1,200 stores in around 50 cities. It is building a reputation as a progressive and socially responsible brand, selling healthy organic foods from small Russian producers at affordable prices. It’s a bit like Trader Joes. Recently, the store launched a campaign on its website and social media under the slogan Recipe for Family Happiness, the purpose of which was to tell about regular supermarket customers. As Vkusvill content manager Roman Polyakov saidMBKh Average, the company wanted to contribute to diversity. So the promotion included stories and photos of several families, including a queer family.

Their story was published under the title Total Matriarchy. Alina’s mother, Yuma, whom the article called matriarch, is a lesbian and works as a psychologist. Yuma Alina’s eldest daughter, who is engaged to Ksyusha, works with children with autism spectrum disorders. Alina has an 8-year-old daughter (who, like Yuma’s girlfriend, Zhenya, did not appear in the photo shoot). Mila, Yuma’s youngest daughter, works in online education. In their ad, the family indicated that they visit the store every day. They also said they particularly enjoy Vkusvills hummus and condensed coconut milk, love to cook vegan borscht and recycle everything, even bills. The ad came out live on July 1, and Russian media called it the first major LGBTQ ad in the country. It is important to note that along with the article, Vkusvill placed the warning over 18 years old because he is RussianLAWprohibits juvenile exposure to homosexual propaganda.

When the ad was released, we received hundreds of positive comments, Yuma told me. We did not celebrate. Followers write to us that they could not believe this was happening in Russia.

However, that happiness did not last long. Someone posted the ad in a community called TelegramMale State, which has more than 35,000 followers and is known for promoting nationalist, patriarchal ideas and harassing feminist and LGBTQ activists. After that, the family and Vkusvill were attacked with hateful comments by internet trolls and conservative clients, as well as public figures. Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT, the Russian government-controlled international television network, wrote that she would no longer buy Vkusvill food. I remember very well how it started in the West. These couples exist, these are our values, we are for diversity. Finished with parent # 1 and parent # 2 andhuman milk, claimed Simonyan over itTweet.

Whether Vkusvill was afraid of losing customers was under pressure from authorities, or both, the chain withdrew the ad on July 4th. Moreover, the retailer apologized for hurting the feelings of a large number of customers. E statements, which was signed by 12 senior managers, including the founder, said, We are sorry that this happened and we consider this publication as a mistake, which is a result of unprofessionalism of certain employees.

The move disappointed Vkusvills Liberal customers, who were initially so proud of the stores’ decision to represent LGBTQ customers. There are 40,000 comments under the Vkusvills pardonInstagram, and the most popular say: Shame on you, You just made the situation worse and are you serious?

Many people wrote that they would boycott Vkusvill after the store was embarrassed, but it is hard to believe that the scandal will affect sales. My liberal friends joke that they still buy food there, hiding behind shelves, so no one sees them shopping (and I can not blame them, as the store items are really great I especially enjoy borscht, almond croissant and salted caramel ice cream).

Meanwhile, the family is shocked by the experience especially Vkusvills’s suggestion that they were a mistake. Yuma told me that she and her daughter Mila have been LGBTQ activists for many years and it was not the first time her family had dealt with haters. As a psychologist, Yuma worked with gay people suspected of beingtorturedby police in the southern Russian republic of Chechnya in 2017-2018. (The leader of the regions, Ramzan Kadyrov, denied it and claimed thatthere are no homosexuals in Chechnya.) Her family also volunteered at the only LGBTQ film festival in Russia, Side by Side. Yuma told me that her family was sprayed with liquids, hit with discarded objects, insulted and chased. But she says the aggression behind Vkusville’s ad was on a whole new level. People understood our address and posted it online, calling for violence against us. They printed our pictures and placed them at the entrances of the shops. They threatened to kill us. But most of all, Yuma was concerned for the safety of her 8-year-old niece. The bullies threatened to file a report with the police regarding the spread of homosexual propaganda among minors, Yuma said.

The Gay Propaganda Act, passed in 2013, makes it illegal to tell or tell children that a homosexual relationship is likenormalas a heterosexual. In addition to beingdiscriminatory(as the European Court of Human Rights called it), it has a rather vague wording that leaves room for another interpretation. The penalty includes a fine for individuals and a temporary closure for businesses. But in practice, there are other punishments that are not explicitly mentioned in the law. In 2019, authorities realized that some gay men managed to adopt two children in Russia, and they opened a criminal case against social workers who allowed them to raise boys. Parents were accused of breaking the law of gay propaganda, simply by letting their children know that they are in a relationship. So the family chosefled to the US

The best word for female genitals really should not be considered vulgar A shocking number of women experience pain during sex. Just Started Understanding Why. What does it really mean when a headline says 75 percent of cases occur in vaccinated people? Can you take COVID if you have been vaccinated?

The Yumas family also feared that baby Alinas would be taken from them. We quickly packed our bags and fled Russia. We left everything: our home and our jobs, she said. Politicians in Russia support homophobia. There is no chance that the situation with gay rights will improve.

President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that gay people are not discriminated against in Russia. In 2017, Oliver Stone asked himif he would take a shower next to a gay man, and Putin replied that he does not prefer: Why provoke him? He continued, But you know, I’m a judo master. Once again, in June 2020, when asked about the rainbow pride flag at the US Embassy in Moscow, Putinsuggestedthat says something about the sexual orientation of diplomats. It reveals something about the people who work there, Putin said.

No joke is starting a new life in a foreign country because you do not feel safe at home. In Spain, Yuma and Alina both plan to marry their girlfriends (according to recent constitutional changes, marriage in Russia is defined only as aunion between husband and wife) and have more babies, with whom they can be open with their sexual orientation without being persecuted or prosecuted.

The tension of the future is a partnership of Slate,

New America, and

Arizona State University

which examines emerging technologies, public policy and society.