A rule for them: Alok Sharma criticized over flights to 30 countries | Alok Sharma

Alok Sharma, the government minister responsible for the UN’s vital climate talks, is facing calls to isolate himself when he returns from Brazil after being hit with a double barrage of criticism for not being quarantined when he returned from the red list. and for the environment. the impact of his travels around the world.

The Cop26 president, who is expected in Glasgow in October and November, has visited 30 countries since February, including Brazil, where he has been this week, Indonesia and Kenya, it was reported.

Despite traveling to six countries on the red list of travel governments, he was not asked to isolate himself, according to the Daily Mail. The revelations came as the government added countries including Mexico to its red list, ignoring many people’s plans for the summer holidays.

The Mail also reported that Sharma had a closed meeting without masks with Prince Charles days after he returned from Bangladesh (a red list country) before heading for a visit to an elementary school.

With Sharma currently in Brazil, where variants P1 and P2 appeared, he is now facing pressure to show that he is not above the rules the public is subject to.

Liberal Democrat Health spokeswoman Munira Wilson said: It seems incredible that this government does not seem to be learning the lesson; it just can’t be a rule for them and a rule for everyone else.

Whether or not he will go to the red spots on his tour is up for debate, but whether he should be isolated when he returns is not.

Conservatives have been wreaking havoc on international travel since March last year and it has cost thousands of lives.

Sharma has also been criticized for not setting an example when trying to encourage others to reduce emissions. But Downing Street said face-to-face talks were crucial as Sharma tried to persuade leading broadcasters to reduce emissions and secure ambitious action ahead of the Cop26 summit.

The first Welsh minister, Mark Drakeford, told Sky News: I’m afraid I think it really undermines the effort we know everyone should make. We are all accustomed to meeting people in different parts of the world without having to travel the world to do so.

And when we are trying to persuade people to make the changes they need to make, we need to make, in our daily lives, transportation, in our homes, the way we think about the contribution we can make, we need for the people in charge to demonstrate that they too are doing this, not thinking that this is for other people to bear that burden.

David Lammy, the secretary of justice in the shadows, said that Sharma’s behavior demonstrated that one of their rules for them and another rule for us and he thinks he is not setting the example.

The Labor MP told the broadcaster: Well, optics is very clear, one rule of it for them and another rule for us, be it Dominic Cummings, be it Matt Hancock, be it Alok Sharma.

Of course some international travel is required, but this amount of international travel when you are the minister of climate change seems strange to me and you think you are not setting the example.

Green Party peer Jenny Jones, who has already accused the former business minister of being excessive and hypocritical, added on Friday that Sharma flights to France and Belgium could hardly be faster than rail ones if taken consider the ability to work efficiently on the train.

Most trips to Sharmas were during the winter and spring months when international travel from the UK was largely banned.

He visited India, Costa Rica, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates in March, while in April he traveled to South Korea and Japan before heading to Bangladesh in June.

Not all of the 30 known trips were return flights to the UK, but the trip to and from all destinations would be a total of 200,000 miles, or the equivalent of eight times around the Earth.

The delayed Cop26 conference will mark the first time since the 2015 Paris climate change conference that countries will set ambitious new targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

A spokesman for number 10 said: As police president, Alok Sharma is leading climate negotiations with countries, including key emitters, to reduce emissions and ensure ambitious action ahead of the Cop26 summit.

Most of this work is done remotely, but some trips to major venues for face-to-face talks are essential. He has secured ambitious actions as a result of the discussions he has had.

The spokesman added: Ministers who carry out such essential trips are exempt from quarantine, as defined in the rules.

Asked if Sharma would be quarantined when he returned from Brazil, where he is currently, the spokesman said: He will continue to abide by the rules set.