Quebec announces agreements to help hire and retain temporary foreign workers





Published August 6, 2021 at 11:20 am EDT

Updated August 6, 2021 at 2:17 pm EDT The Government of Canada is implementing measures to make it easier to hire temporary workers in Quebec, the province announced today. After months of negotiations, Quebec has reached an agreement with the Canadian federal government to implement three new measures to help employers and businesses facing labor shortages. Quebec becomes the first province to reach such an agreement with Ottawa to resolve the current labor crisis. Manpower shortages, which existed in Quebec before the pandemic, have worsened in recent months with the economic recovery. The three new measures that will be implemented in the coming weeks are as follows: Get a free legal consultation to get a Canadian work permit Temporary Foreign Workers Program Currently, companies wishing to hire foreign workers can do so at a rate of 10 percent of their workforce. This percentage will now increase to 20 percent. The increase of the limit of temporary foreign workers for the workplace will be applied for certain sectors of activity and will include some professions with low skills and high demands in the list of qualified professions for facilitated processing. The Quebec government will work with the Partenaires du March du travail Commission (a provincial consultative body bringing together labor market actors) to identify sectors of activity that will benefit from the measure, the government said today. Press release. Open work permit for Permanent Residence Applicants Quebec request to implement a measure that will allow certain temporary foreign workers opportunity for work in Quebecin a job chosen by them while waiting to receive permanent residence was also approved by Ottawa. Temporary foreign workers can obtain an open work permit to continue working pending a decision on their application for permanent residence. But workers who applied through the province of Quebec did not qualify for this permit. Get a free legal consultation to get a Canadian work permit Starting August 31, 2021, employees holding a CSQ in the category of skilled workers and having a receipt confirming that their application for permanent residence has been received by the federal government will be able to benefit from a open work permit. The duration of the work permit will be for an initial period of 24 months and can be renewed for an additional 12 months. It will include a restriction that the workplace remains in Quebec. The main applicant’s partner or spouse will also be able to obtain an open work permit, regardless of the level of employment held by the lead applicant. International Mobility Program Plus Quebec and the federal government have further agreed to implement a new route under the International Mobility Program (IMP) to be called IMP +, which would see an annual release of 7,000 works permits excluded from the Labor Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) for some CSQ holders who are still abroad. IMP + will allow these individuals to accelerate their arrival in Quebec to get jobs and meet work needs in certain sectors of the Quebec economy. Get a free legal consultation to get a Canadian work permit CIC News All rights reserved. visit CanadaVisa.com to Discover Your Canadian Immigration Opportunities |

