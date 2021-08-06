Permanent officers are appointed in accordance with the new IT rules, says Twitter for HC





NEW DELHI: Twitter Inc. on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that it has appointed a Chief Compliance Officer (COO), resident grievance officer and nodal contact person on a permanent basis in accordance with new information technology (IT) rules .

The court, however, said that the statement submitted by the microblogging platform in this regard is not registered and asked Twitter to ensure that it is submitted.

Justice Rekha Palli noted that copies of the statement have been sent to other parties, including the Centre’s advice which will be returned with instructions on 10 August.

Senior lawyer Sajan Poovayya, representing Twitter, said the company appointed permanent officers to the posts of CCO, RGO and Nodal Contact Person on August 4 in accordance with the new IT Rules and also submitted a statement in line with the order of previous court.

During the hearing, the court said, so they are in line now?

For this additional lawyer General Chetan Sharma, who represents the Center, said, apparently yes, but we need to verify.

The Supreme Court had previously expressed dissatisfaction with Twitter Inc. for appointing a contingent employee as CCO and had said the microblogging platform was not in line with the new IT rules.

He had noted that while the rules ordered the appointment of a key managerial person or senior employee like the CCO, Twitter had stated in its statement that it had appointed a contingent employee through a third-party contractor.

He had directed Twitter to not only reveal all the details related to the appointment of the CCO as well as the resident grievance officer (RGO), but also to explain why a Contact Nodal Person had not yet been appointed and when the position will be filled.

The Information Technology Rules (Mediation Guidelines and Digital Code of Ethics), 2021 seek to regulate the distribution and publication of content in cyberspace, including social media platforms, and were announced in February by the central government.

Complainant-lawyer Amit Acharya, represented by senior lawyer G Tushar Rao, has claimed that he learned of the alleged non-compliance of IT rules by Twitter when he tried to file a complaint against several Twitter posts.

The court had previously given Twitter time to file a statement to demonstrate compliance with the IT Rules.

The center had said in its statement that Twitter failed to comply with India’s new IT Rules, which could lead to the loss of its immunity granted under the IT Act.

