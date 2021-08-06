Canada’s second western city devastated by extremely aggressive fire | Canada





A second community in western Canada has been devastated by the fire as authorities in the region try to contain the devastating number of climate change. Officials say Lake Monte’s village is likely to have suffered extensive damage, but conditions remain too dangerous for a full assessment. The village, a popular summer holiday destination, has a seasonal population of nearly 3,000. On Thursday evening, White Rock Lake fire jumped from a highway and sped toward Lake Monte. Residents were ordered to evacuate and no casualties were reported. I understand from the fire before our era that this fire moved 18 km in eight hours, said Ken Gillis, mayor of Thompson-Nicola Regional District, to the Canadian press on Friday. I spoke to a number of firefighters who said these years fires are behaving in a way they had never seen before. They are just too aggressive and it is almost impossible to get in front of them. Strong winds are expected to help the fire, which already measures 325 square kilometers, become even stronger. The fire on Lake Monte comes a month after a wildfire devastated most of the village of Lytton, killing two people. More than 220 provincial firefighters are currently working to prevent White Rock Lake from causing further damage to nearby communities, using heavy machinery to build checkpoints in hopes of directing the fire. But the fire service warned that the situation remained highly volatile and could worsen over the next two days. The town of Kamloops, where many evacuees from the fire in Lytton have taken refuge, has placed some of its southeastern neighborhoods in a state of evacuation. The possibility of rain in the coming days is likely to bring immediate relief to cities like Kamloops, but longer forecasts suggest hot and dry weather is back. Nearly 300 fires are currently burning in the province. Experts have linked a brutal heat wave in early summer, as well as persistent dry conditions, to climate change, warning that extreme weather events like wildfires are likely to be a more common occurrence in it. the future. British Columbia has seen nearly 5,800 square miles of its burned forest since spring, with months still left in the fire season.

