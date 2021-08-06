International
US watches Iran quietly replaces Red Sea spy ship damaged in April attack
The U.S. was monitoring the movements of Iranian ships in the Middle East as Tehran quietly replaced a spy ship in the Red Sea that was damaged in an April attack, two U.S. officials told CNN amid escalating regional tensions with Iran and an ongoing conflict. of the naval shadow between Israel and Iran.
Iran towed the hit ship back to port and brought a similar ship to gather intelligence on the strategic waterway, officials said.
Behshad, an Iranian ship registered as a general cargo ship, left the port of Bandar Abbas in early July, arriving at its destination nine days later, according to satellite images provided by CNN in a report by ImageSat International, an Israeli satellite and intelligence company, which tracked the voyage. Behshad stopped near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, an important waterway that controls access to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.
A few days later, Saviz, another Iranian ship registered as a cargo ship that had patrolled those waters for five years, began its voyage back to Iran, accompanied by two tugboats. The ships are currently in southern Oman, satellite images from ImageSat International show.
On Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz responded yes when asked by Israeli media Ynet if Israel was ready to attack Iran, although Gantz and other Israeli officials have stressed the need for a united diplomatic front against Tehran.
Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry, wrote on Twitter on Thursday that any Israeli military action against the country would be met with a decisive response. Khatibzadeh called the Israeli threat of military action a gross violation of international law and warned, do not test us.
Through the list as a cargo ship, Saviz was used by Iran Revolutionary Guard Troops to gather intelligence on the critical waterway and assist Irans Houthi allies in Yemen, officials said. Both Saviz and Behshad were sanctioned by former President Donald Trump in 2018 as part of his campaign of maximum pressure on Iran.
Saviz suffered damage in an attack on the mine in early April believed to have been carried out by Israel. Since 2016, the 570-foot ship has been patrolling the waters near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Iran has said the ship provided maritime security and operated against pirates.
The attack on the limpet mine, which is an explosive attached to the side of a ship, often just below the waterline, came as international negotiators were making progress on returning to the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. (JCPOA), which Israel openly opposes.
The maritime conflict between Iran and Israel reached new heights last week with the drone strike on Mercer Road, a Liberian-flagged tanker linked to a billionaire Israeli ship. A Romanian and a British man were killed in the attack off the coast of Oman, for which the US, Britain and others have blamed Iran. Although Iran has denied any involvement in the attack, the US has called for a coordinated response against Tehran.
Iran’s actions on the high seas have become increasingly brazen. This week, Iranian gunmen captured Princess Asphalt off the coast of the United Arab Emirates for a number of hours.
“We are watching the incident, but we do not have an understanding of what the Iranians were doing at the time, or why they would obstruct the transit of this legitimate merchant ship,” US Central Command spokesman Captain William Urban told CNN.
The White House warned that Iran’s growing activity is a concern for the United States and the international community.
“We think it follows a pattern of attacks and other belligerent behavior,” said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki. And these actions also threaten freedom of navigation through important waterways something that is posing a threat to a number of countries around the world.
At least three times in recent months, Iranian rapid-attack ships in the Persian Gulf have approached US Navy and Coast Guard vessels, closing within a few dozen meters in what officials describe as unsafe and unprofessional maneuvers. In one incident in May, a Coast Guard ship fired approximately 30 warning shots when fast-attack ships failed to receive radio-bridge broadcasts and other means of communication.
