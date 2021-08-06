The Pentagon investigative team says Iran was behind the attack on the Mercer Street tanker





The Mercer Street attack, which left two crew members dead, has raised tensions in the region and sparked unified protests by the G7 coalition, whose foreign ministers blamed Iran and condemned the attack as “a violation of clearly international law. “

“All available evidence clearly shows Iran. There is no justification for this attack,” the G7 joint statement issued Friday said.

The Pentagon investigative team, which was sent to the ship by USS Ronald Reagan, found that the tanker was targeted on July 30 by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) “loaded with a military-grade explosive,” according to the Central Command. . He had been targeted the day before “by two unsuccessful UAV explosive attacks.”

The July 30 attack, which caused “major damage” to the ship, “required a deliberate and deliberate re-targeting of M / T MERCER STREET by Iran,” according to Central Command. “The use of Iranian UAVs designed and manufactured with a ‘kamikaze’ direction is a growing trend in the region,” said an executive summary included in an accompanying report by US Central Command. “They are actively used by Iran and their representatives against coalition forces in the region, to include targets in Saudi Arabia and Iraq.” The U.S. team shared evidence with British and Israeli explosive experts, according to the statement, and “both partners agreed with the U.S. findings.” Mercer Road, which was off the coast of Oman at the time of the attack, is run by a company run by an Israeli businessman. The rhetoric between Israel and Iran has become increasingly belligerent after the deadly incident and as the new tough new President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi takes office. On Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz answered “yes” when asked if Israel was ready to attack Iran. An Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said military action would be expected with a “decisive” response. The message was echoed on Friday by Iran’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, who warned “against any adventurism and miscalculation” and blamed Israel for the tank attack. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Gantz on Friday. The two “expressed concern about Iran’s proliferation and use of unilateral UAVs throughout the region and pledged to continue working closely together on regional security,” said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. “They agreed to work together with allies and partners in condemning Iran’s aggression that undermines freedom of navigation, and they exchanged views on the next steps,” he said. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has repeatedly promised a “coordinated response” to the attack, though the State Department declined to go into detail on what such a response might bring. A threat to peace Blinken and his G7 counterparts – the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the High Representative of the European Union – called on Iran to “suspend all activities contrary to the relevant Council resolutions” “and urge all parties to play a constructive role in promoting regional stability and peace.” “Iran’s conduct, together with its support for represented forces and non-state armed actors, threatens international peace and security,” the joint statement said Friday. “Ships must be allowed to sail freely in accordance with international law,” the statement said. “We will continue to do our best to protect all the ships on which the global economy depends, so that it can operate freely and without being threatened by irresponsible and violent acts.” Two crew members, a British and a Romanian, died in the attack on the Mercer Street tanker on July 30th. According to the Central Command report, “the crew followed proper procedures, gathered in a safe haven inside the ship and informed their company of an attack.” The explosion after the impact of the UAV on the tank created “a hole with a diameter of approximately 6 meters in the upper part of the pilot’s house and was severely damaged”, it is said inside the tank. “Explosive chemical tests were indicative of a nitrate-based explosive and were identified as RDX, indicating that the UAV was manipulated to cause injury and destruction,” she said. The team of explosive experts was able to take part of the drone used in the third successful attack, including part of the wing “and the internal components which were almost identical to the samples previously collected by Iranian UAVs of the attack with one direction, “said Central Command. “The distance from the Iranian coast to the sites of the attacks was within range of documented Iranian one-way attack UAVs,” the statement said. After the US investigation team analyzed the consequences at the scene, some materials were transferred to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain and then, “to a US national laboratory for further testing and verification,” the statement said. The U.S. team shared evidence with UK explosives experts at U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters. The evidence was shared with Israeli explosives experts practically, the statement said.

