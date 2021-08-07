The US military will maintain 6 locations in Europe, the Nixing Transfer Plan





BERLIN The U.S. military in Europe and Africa said Friday it would hold six countries previously scheduled to return to Germany and Belgium, amid growing demand for facilities on the continent. A seventh place, in Germany, will be transferred to the Air Force, he said. The sites were initially notified of closure in 2015 and, in one case, 2010. But the decision was re-evaluated as demand for facilities exceeded construction and renovation. Places held in Germany are Barton Barracks, Ansbach; Pulaski Barracks, Kaiserslautern; Coleman Barracks, Mannheim; Weilimdorf Magazine, Stuttgart and Amelia Earhart Center, Wiesbaden. In Belgium, the Army is holding the Daumerie barracks, she said. The Husterhoeh Barracks in Pirmasens, Germany, will be handed over to the US Air Force in Europe-Africa. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a one-month review of the global stay just days after taking office in January. This review has not been done and is expected to be completed in the fall. The review will assess how the United States can best arrange and support its worldwide network of troops, weapons, bases, and alliances to adapt to changing foreign policy and security threats. The US has made it clear that it sees China — not militant groups like al-Qaeda or the Islamic State group — as the main national security challenge. And the stay review may include additional movements of U.S. troops and assets in the Pacific region. Other top commanders, however, have also argued that they face similar challenges from Iran, China and Russia on their continents – including Europe and Africa. It was not clear on Friday how these recent Army moves in Europe would fit into that global summary. Show full article

