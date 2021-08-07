Heavy is the Crown: The future of the gaming giant Melbournes in jeopardy in the royal commission | Crown Resorts

To hell with it.

It was about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and Ray Finkelstein AO QC was getting frustrated with a non-cooperative microphone in his hearing room.

The former federal court judge was speaking economically at the start of the final day of public hearings on the royal commission at the Crown Resorts Melbourne casino, which he has chaired since February.

The microphone at the bar was not working properly, making it difficult to hear closing remarks by Crowns attorney Michael Borsky QC on what Finkelstein should recommend to the state government to do about the troubled casino .

The accurate F-bomb and a short push restored the sound loud and clear, but the microphones were not the only disappointment for the man lovingly known in the Melbourne legal circle as The Fink.

Crown is being effectively tried for her life, with the license for the most lucrative casino in the game, after a Nine Entertainment show and an investigation in New South Wales uncovered money laundering and big sweatshirts going under her nose in Melbourne money. hole.

In early July, the company wrote to Victorian Games Minister Melissa Horne warning of dire consequences for both Crown and Melbourne if the license was revoked, a move Finkelstein said appeared to be an attempt to intervene in the investigation. his.

Fink was not impressed. The way you can achieve the goal of this letter and guarantee that what you did not want to happen will not happen is to stop the commission at all, he told Crown Resorts chief executive Helen Coonan during the July 8 hearing.

This is the only way you can achieve what this letter is.

Coonan disagreed. I think it was really about more abundant care wishing the government was vigilant against the fact that there might be such things in the future, she said.

Finkelstein was touched, but only in sarcasm. I’m not sure how the letter can be read in any other way than what I suggested, but I’m probably not that good at reading letters, he said.

Other claims arise

It could have been thought that the illnesses discovered by the NSW investigation, conducted by former Judge Patricia Bergin, were quite enough for the Finkelsteins premature commission to be taken.

But Finkelsteins’ team uncovered even more allegations of wrongdoing, and he was forced to ask the government to extend the date his report should end from August to October.

Ray Finkelstein QC is chairing the royal commission and will make a recommendation whether Crown Resorts should retain its Melbourne license. Photo: James Ross / AAP

The lawyer assisting the investigation alleges a deliberate unpaid payment by Crown of up to $ 480 million in state gambling taxes, and a breach of anti-money laundering rules, where high rollers were able to return money deposited in Crowns casinos in chips in gambling.

Last week Crown paid the state $ 61 million, for which he said the commission was verified by two QCs as the amount of the tax (Finkelstein said he was not sure about that, but he was not the tax court).

The treatment of casinos of troubled players has also gained severe criticism in the sessions.

On Tuesday, faced with this ever-increasing summary against his client, Borsky said Crown has learned a lesson, adding that he had also shown remorse and cooperated with the Finkelsteins investigation.

Borsky introduced four new acts of misconduct that the casino group now admitted to committing: underpaying the state gambling tax; breaking the law by allowing hotel money to be used for gambling, which he admitted was unethical, illegal under Victorian law and may have involved the Crown dealing with the proceeds of crime, particularly Chinese currency controls; allowing people to gamble for 18 hours at a time; and failure to cooperate properly with the Victorian gaming regulator.

The company acknowledged its wrongdoing with humility and remorse and apologized to the community, he said.

Borsky prayed for mercy, saying the Crown had cleared its action and could be trusted to further reform itself.

Crown cites economic impact

For the Crown, the shares could not be higher.

Obtaining the Melbourne license would also deprive the James Packer-backed company of most of the revenue from the Yarraside complex.

In 2019, the last year before the 60 Minutes and Covid-19 twin tornadoes wreaked havoc on its business, Crown received $ 1.2 billion from the main gaming floor in Melbourne.

An additional $ 441 million came from the big spinner business, which has already been shut down on charges of money laundering and criminal involvement in junk operators, along with coronavirus restrictions on travel.

Crown Casino is the largest employer in Victoria, with around 12,000 employees. Photo: James Ross / AAP

The gambling-free hotel and hospitality business contributed a relatively modest $ 479 million. That’s all that would be left out of the $ 2.15 billion-a-year Melbourne operation for Crowns shareholders if Fink goes for the nuclear option and the Andrews government accepts it.

Crown says removing that amount from her business would jeopardize her financial arrangements.

In its letter to Horne, the company also suggested that withdrawing the license would hurt the Victorian economy.

The casino is the largest employer of states in a country, with about 12,000 employees, and Crown said their jobs could be jeopardized if the license is revoked.

On Tuesday, Finkelstein was not impressed by the argument, saying the casino was profitable and could be run by someone else.

If it is a profitable business, the way the industry works is that someone will always intervene, he said.

He spoke of the need for Crown to face a penalty, comparing the company to a career car thief coming before a criminal court seeking to be left out with the promise not to do it anymore.

It really is not how the system works, he said. Not only is it not how the system works, it is not what the public expects.

The directors leave

Crown argues that a lot of damage has already been done.

Public exposure to wrongdoing has already crossed a high-ranking scythe in the company.

Eleven directors signed a letter attacking the lies of the Ninth fraudulent campaign, a letter that itself was criticized in the Bergin investigation on July 31, 2019.