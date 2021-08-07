Thousands flee fires in Greece, Turkey; some rescued from the sea

DROSOPIGI, Greece – Thousands evacuated wildfires in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a massive fire north of the Greek capital Athens that left one person dead as a prolonged heat wave turned forests in sound boxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.

Turkeys fires, described as the worst in decades, have engulfed southern coastal areas over the past 10 days, killing eight people.

In Greece, firefighters were battling 56 active fires, said Civil Defense chief Nikos Hardalias. Numerous evacuation orders were issued for inhabited areas of the continent and the nearby island of Evia, as fires near Athens burned forests and homes on its way to Lake Marathon, the capital’s main reservoir.

We continue our efforts hour by hour to tackle the many fires we face today, Hardalias said. The conditions are extremely dangerous. The wind rose on Friday afternoon in many parts of Greece, increasing the risk of fires.

The main trauma hospital in Athens said a 38-year-old died after suffering a head injury from the fall of a service pillar in Ippokrateios Politeia, one of the fire-affected neighborhoods north of Athens.

In Evia, the Coast Guard conducted a major operation to evacuate hundreds of people from the sea, using patrol boats, fishing boats and other private boats to rescue residents and holidaymakers overnight and on Friday. Dozens of other villages and neighborhoods were evacuated in the southern Peloponnese region and just north of the Greek capital as the blaze spread through pine forests.

Speaking of the apocalypse, I do not know how to describe it, Sotiris Danikas, head of the Coast Guard in the town of Aidipsos in Evia, told state broadcaster ERT, describing the evacuation of the sea.

The Coast Guard said 668 people had been evacuated from beaches northeast of Evia by Friday afternoon after the blaze cut off all other means of escape. Coast Guard ships continued to patrol the coastline.

A Coast Guard boat rescued 10 other people stranded on a beach by another fire near the town of Gythio in the southern Peloponnese region.

Greek and European officials have blamed climate change for the numerous fires burning in parts of southern Europe, from southern Italy to the Balkans, Greece and Turkey.

In Italy, local media reported on Friday that two people died from smoke inhalation during a fire in the province of Reggio Calabria. The LaPresse news agency quoted a local official as saying that several falling planes were working alongside field firefighters to help put out a fire burning on three fronts.

Massive fires have been raging across Siberia in northern Russia for weeks, while hot, dry, dry weather has also sparked devastating wildfires in California, destroying entire cities on several occasions.

Greece has matured from its longest heat wave in three decades, with temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit). Thousands have fled their homes and holiday shelters, while at least 20 people, including four firefighters, have been treated for injuries. Two of the firefighters were in intensive care in Athens, while two others were hospitalized with minor burns, the Ministry of Health said.

More than 1,000 firefighters and nearly 20 aircraft are now battling major wildfires across Greece, while additional firefighters, planes, helicopters and vehicles were arriving from France, Switzerland, Romania, Cyprus, Croatia, Israel and Sweden.

The U.S. Embassy in Athens said Friday that the U.S. Navy in Europe is providing a P-8 air reconnaissance aircraft to support the efforts of Greeces firefighters.

In Turkey, authorities evacuated six other neighborhoods near the town of Mila in Mugla province on Friday, while a wind-driven fire burned about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from a power plant. At least 36,000 people were evacuated to safety in Mugla province alone, officials said.

Meanwhile, several excavators cleared strips of land to form fire in an effort to stop the flames from reaching the Yenikoy power plant, the second such facility threatened by fires in the region.

Wildfires near the Marmaris resort resort, also in Mugla province, were mostly controlled until late Thursday, officials said, while on Friday afternoon, two major fires in neighboring Antalya province were brought under control and cooling efforts were underway. Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli announced on Twitter.

In Greece, firefighters went door-to-door in areas about 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) north of Athens telling people to evacuate as helicopters threw water over high flames and dense smoke covered the area. Authorities sent cell phone warnings to the area urging residents to leave, while a refugee camp on the outskirts of the capital was evacuated overnight.

The constant spreads that threatened the inhabited areas hindered the work of hundreds of firefighters there.

The fire stopped traffic on the country’s main highway connecting Athens with northern Greece and damaged electricity installations. The power distribution company announced ongoing cuts in the wider region of the capital to protect the electricity grid.

In the Drosopig area, resident Giorgos Hatzispiros observed damage to his home Friday morning, the first time he saw it after being ordered to evacuate the previous afternoon. Only the burnt walls of the bungalow remained, along with his children’s bicycles, somewhat undamaged in a warehouse. Inside, smoke rose from a bookshelf that was still burning.