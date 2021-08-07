Boris Johnson continued his trip to Scotland despite the official positive test for Covid-19





Downing Street sources confirmed that a staff member received a positive test result and is following “proper guidance”, but insisted that the trip – which ended on Thursday – was in full compliance with the instructions for Covid. The prime minister “has not come in close contact with anyone who has tested positive,” Downing Street said.

However, a source familiar with the trip told CNN that the person in question was with the Prime Minister most Wednesday in Glasgow, before boarding a plane to continue the tour in Aberdeen. The source added that the person was tested when he arrived in Aberdeen. The staff member who tested positive, and several other members of the siege, were subsequently isolated.

A Downing Street spokesman told CNN that the Prime Minister “regularly visits communities across the UK and all aspects of the visits are conducted in accordance with Covid guidelines.”

According to the Scottish Government, which sets its own rules for health care separately from England, Wales and Northern Ireland, close contacts of anyone who tested positive for Covid-19 will be required to be isolated “for 10 days from the onset of symptoms to the symptomatic person” .

A close contact is defined as “someone who has been physically close enough to the confirmed case for a fairly long period of time that they may have passed the virus on to them”. Covid guidelines applicable in England, which is set by the Johnson government, says a “person may also be in close contact if he or she has traveled in the same vehicle or airplane as a person who tested positive for COVID-19.” However, the instruction also advises that on an airplane, “transmission risk is small at 2 meters,” which is easier to reconcile in a large plane than in a car, which means that it is possible that even on the Johnson plane not coming two meters from the person who tested positive. It is not clear what criteria were applied to officials who were asked to isolate themselves. When asked why Johnson was not being isolated, a Downing Street source said the Prime Minister “was pre-tested to travel to Scotland and had a further PCR test” before visiting an offshore wind farm on the day of the shooting. the end of his journey. It is possible that Johnson did not come into close contact with staff who tested positive, as strictly defined by the instruction. But in the past, the government has been criticized for not adhering to the broad principle of rules it sets. Johnson’s visit was part of his long – term goal to show his personal support for Scotland ‘s stay in the UK and the fight for support for Scottish independence. While Scots voted 55% in favor of staying in the UK in 2014, Brexit and the pandemic have increased support for a new referendum. In the 2016 Brexit referendum, 62% of voters in Scotland were in favor of staying in the European Union. In the following years, Scottish nationalists have built an argument that Scotland withdrew from the EU against its will because of voters in England. Johnson led the campaign for Britain to leave the EU in 2016. Despite Johnson’s declared love for Scotland and his role as Minister for the Union, he is a divisive figure in Scotland. Unionists have wondered if he is the best person to present the case for Scotland to stay in the UK.

