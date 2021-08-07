G7: Iran threatens international peace after tanker attack | Transport News

Tehran denies being behind a drone strike against an Israeli-linked tanker, but the G7 says all available evidence clearly points to Iran.

The G7 foreign ministers have said all available evidence clearly shows that Iran is behind a July 29 drone strike against an Israeli-linked tanker that killed a former British soldier and a Romanian citizen.

This was a deliberate and targeted attack, and a clear violation of international law There is no justification for this attack, ministers from the world’s seven most developed countries said in a statement on Friday.

The ship was a Liberian-flagged oil tanker, owned by Japan and managed by the Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime.

Iran has strongly denied any connection to the MV Mercer road attack, which came as tensions rise in the region and talks to revive the 2015 agreement on Iran’s nuclear program to a halt.

But European countries and the United States reiterated their accusations at a closed-door Security Council meeting at UN headquarters in New York on Friday.

The UK knows that Iran was responsible for this attack. We know it was deliberate and intentional, said British Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward, who added that the evidence was clearly cut.

The door to diplomacy and dialogue remains open. But if Iran chooses not to take that path, then we will seek to hold Iran accountable and apply a cost to it, she told reporters.

The Security Council will discuss the incident further at an open meeting on maritime security on Monday.

G7 ministers said ships should be allowed to sail freely in accordance with international law and vowed to do their utmost to protect all maritime transport, on which the global economy depends.

Iran’s behavior, along with support for represented forces and non-state armed actors, threatens international peace and security, they said, urging Tehran to suspend all activities in violation of Security Council resolutions.

Iran will not hesitate to defend itself

The United States and Israel have pointed the finger at Iran for being behind the attack on the tanker, which is managed by a prominent Israeli businessman in London.

Iran’s deputy ambassador to the UN, Zahra Ershadi, has denied allegations that Tehran is behind the attack and warned against any retaliation: Iran will not hesitate to defend itself and secure its national interests.

In a separate statement, the U.S. military said explosives experts from aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, who set out to help Mercer Road, concluded that the drone was manufactured in Iran.

He said explosives experts were able to capture several parts of a drone, including part of the wing and internal components, which he said were almost identical to samples previously collected of Iranian attack drones.

The U.S. military also suggested that the attack may have been launched off the Iranian coast, saying the distance to the sites of the attacks was within range of documented Iranian one-way attack drones.

Some of the material was transferred to the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain and then to a US national laboratory for further testing and verification, the Central Command, which oversees US forces in the region, said in a statement.

Security analysts have said the fatal attack increased the risk in the shadow war against ships linked to Iran and Israel.

On Tuesday, Iran was again blamed for a suspected hijacking of an asphalt and bitumen tanker in the Gulf of Oman, sparking more denials from the Islamic republic.

Tensions have erupted after former harsh former justice chief Ebrahim Raisi took over as Iranian president this week following his victory in the June election, replacing Hassan Rouhani who was seen as a more moderate figure.