International
G7: Iran threatens international peace after tanker attack | Transport News
Tehran denies being behind a drone strike against an Israeli-linked tanker, but the G7 says all available evidence clearly points to Iran.
The G7 foreign ministers have said all available evidence clearly shows that Iran is behind a July 29 drone strike against an Israeli-linked tanker that killed a former British soldier and a Romanian citizen.
This was a deliberate and targeted attack, and a clear violation of international law There is no justification for this attack, ministers from the world’s seven most developed countries said in a statement on Friday.
The ship was a Liberian-flagged oil tanker, owned by Japan and managed by the Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime.
Iran has strongly denied any connection to the MV Mercer road attack, which came as tensions rise in the region and talks to revive the 2015 agreement on Iran’s nuclear program to a halt.
But European countries and the United States reiterated their accusations at a closed-door Security Council meeting at UN headquarters in New York on Friday.
The UK knows that Iran was responsible for this attack. We know it was deliberate and intentional, said British Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward, who added that the evidence was clearly cut.
The door to diplomacy and dialogue remains open. But if Iran chooses not to take that path, then we will seek to hold Iran accountable and apply a cost to it, she told reporters.
The Security Council will discuss the incident further at an open meeting on maritime security on Monday.
G7 ministers said ships should be allowed to sail freely in accordance with international law and vowed to do their utmost to protect all maritime transport, on which the global economy depends.
Iran’s behavior, along with support for represented forces and non-state armed actors, threatens international peace and security, they said, urging Tehran to suspend all activities in violation of Security Council resolutions.
Iran will not hesitate to defend itself
The United States and Israel have pointed the finger at Iran for being behind the attack on the tanker, which is managed by a prominent Israeli businessman in London.
Iran’s deputy ambassador to the UN, Zahra Ershadi, has denied allegations that Tehran is behind the attack and warned against any retaliation: Iran will not hesitate to defend itself and secure its national interests.
In a separate statement, the U.S. military said explosives experts from aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, who set out to help Mercer Road, concluded that the drone was manufactured in Iran.
He said explosives experts were able to capture several parts of a drone, including part of the wing and internal components, which he said were almost identical to samples previously collected of Iranian attack drones.
The U.S. military also suggested that the attack may have been launched off the Iranian coast, saying the distance to the sites of the attacks was within range of documented Iranian one-way attack drones.
Some of the material was transferred to the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain and then to a US national laboratory for further testing and verification, the Central Command, which oversees US forces in the region, said in a statement.
Security analysts have said the fatal attack increased the risk in the shadow war against ships linked to Iran and Israel.
On Tuesday, Iran was again blamed for a suspected hijacking of an asphalt and bitumen tanker in the Gulf of Oman, sparking more denials from the Islamic republic.
Tensions have erupted after former harsh former justice chief Ebrahim Raisi took over as Iranian president this week following his victory in the June election, replacing Hassan Rouhani who was seen as a more moderate figure.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/6/g7-iran-behind-tanker-attack-threatens-international-peace
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]