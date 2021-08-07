



Quiz This week in the FP international news quiz: ASEAN meets, Taliban advance and Belarusians flee.









Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya arrives at her boarding gate at Tokyo Narita International Airport in August. 4 Yuichi Yamazaki / Getty Images August 6, 2021, 3:49 pm Are you fast in international affairs? Try our weekly news quiz! 1. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum kicked off on Friday. Which state it is not member of the organization? Indonesia

Vietnam

bangladesh

Brunei 2. Which member of the Biden administration is on thin ice with ASEAN after appearing to bypass a virtual summit with Southeast Asian representatives in May, a blunder attributed to a technical glitch? Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman

Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Climate Envoy John Kerry Read Foreign policyReport on Blinkens error here. 3. As the Taliban continue to advance in Afghanistan, Afghan troops are calling for reinforcements. What does the term Taliban mean in Pashto? (Tip: Comes from an Arabic loan.) warriors

STUDENTS

wINNERS

Followers Read Lynne ODonnells’s post from Herat, Afghanistan, on militias fighting the Taliban as Afghan troops waver. 4. A new round of hearings was held this week in Canada in the case of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of which Chinese company? Huawei

Tencent

Alibaba

China 5. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian runner who was nearly forced to return to Belarus from the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, was granted a humanitarian visa? United States

Japan

Russia

poland Read Natalia Antonova’s argument about how Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko instilled fear in the Belarusian diaspora. 6. Tsimanouskaya joins Belarus’ growing expatriate community, which also includes opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. What was the job of former political politicians before she became a prominent dissident last year? Gardener

TV host

English teacher

biochemistry Read a new profile of Belaruss opposition leader from FPs Amy Mackinnon. 7. In Tanzania this week, a jailed opposition leader is facing charges of terrorism, which the defendant calls politically motivated. What are the names of the opposition leaders? Samia Suluhu Hassan

James Mbatia

Freeman Mbowe

Dundu Lissu 8. There is a growing global debate whether boosting injections will be administered to people already vaccinated against COVID-19. Which of these countries has already begun to widely administer incentives for residents aged 60 and over? Israeli

United Kingdom

China

Cuba Read an argument from FP columnist Laurie Garrett about the necessity of reinforcing shots. 9. Large anti-government protests were expected on Friday in which Latin American capital, which has had regular demonstrations since the end of April? Caracas

Bogot

Mexico City

Buenos Aires 10. At the Global Friendship Show, the two top Olympic jumpers chose to share a gold medal instead of fighting through an equalizer on Sunday. Which places did the two athletes represent? Oman and Spain

France and Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates and Germany

Do you have feedback? E-mail [email protected] to tell me your thoughts. Nina Goldman is the Deputy Editor of Copies at Foreign policy. Tweet: @goldmannk

