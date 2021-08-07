Quiz
This week in the FP international news quiz: ASEAN meets, Taliban advance and Belarusians flee.
August 6, 2021, 3:49 pm
Are you fast in international affairs? Try our weekly news quiz!
1. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum kicked off on Friday. Which state it is not member of the organization?
2. Which member of the Biden administration is on thin ice with ASEAN after appearing to bypass a virtual summit with Southeast Asian representatives in May, a blunder attributed to a technical glitch?
Read Foreign policyReport on Blinkens error here.
3. As the Taliban continue to advance in Afghanistan, Afghan troops are calling for reinforcements. What does the term Taliban mean in Pashto? (Tip: Comes from an Arabic loan.)
Read Lynne ODonnells’s post from Herat, Afghanistan, on militias fighting the Taliban as Afghan troops waver.
4. A new round of hearings was held this week in Canada in the case of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of which Chinese company?
5. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian runner who was nearly forced to return to Belarus from the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, was granted a humanitarian visa?
Read Natalia Antonova’s argument about how Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko instilled fear in the Belarusian diaspora.
6. Tsimanouskaya joins Belarus’ growing expatriate community, which also includes opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. What was the job of former political politicians before she became a prominent dissident last year?
Read a new profile of Belaruss opposition leader from FPs Amy Mackinnon.
7. In Tanzania this week, a jailed opposition leader is facing charges of terrorism, which the defendant calls politically motivated. What are the names of the opposition leaders?
8. There is a growing global debate whether boosting injections will be administered to people already vaccinated against COVID-19. Which of these countries has already begun to widely administer incentives for residents aged 60 and over?
Read an argument from FP columnist Laurie Garrett about the necessity of reinforcing shots.
9. Large anti-government protests were expected on Friday in which Latin American capital, which has had regular demonstrations since the end of April?
10. At the Global Friendship Show, the two top Olympic jumpers chose to share a gold medal instead of fighting through an equalizer on Sunday. Which places did the two athletes represent?
You scored
There is a big world out there! Complete the global follow-up by subscribing to the Morning Brief, Foreign policythe main daily newspaper.
You scored
Perfection! You are a professional who needs in-depth knowledge provided in the Situation Report, our national security and defense newsletter.
Nina Goldman is the Deputy Editor of Copies at Foreign policy. Tweet: @goldmannk