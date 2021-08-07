Fort Wayne International Airport has reopened after the evacuation of threatening forces





Posted: August 6, 2021 / 03:27 pm EDT

/ Updated: August 6, 2021 / 06:23 pm EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne International Airport was evacuated on Friday afternoon after a bomb threat on a plane. The terminal has since reopened. The airport said it had received a “potential threat to the safety and security of the airport and passengers”. Passengers line up at the entrance to the TSA review after Fort Wayne International Airport reopened after being evacuated for a bomb threat on August 6, 2021. Airport CEO Scott Hinderman said a tweet was discovered indicating a bomb was on the next outbound Delta flight. The initial tweet did not appear to be credible, Hinderman said, but airport staff found a bag with “anomalies” at the same time as a passenger on a flight wanted to get off a flight and make a reservation. Fort Wayne Police Department bomb technicians and a K9 were called in to investigate the bag. Hinderman said the bag never arrived in flight; was going through the charging process, he said. At that point, the Airport Authority evacuated the airport of all passengers and staff, and departure flights were stopped. “Hopefully, like a lot of bomb threats, this is a very careful exercise,” Hinderman said. It was. The airport terminal reopened shortly after 4 p.m. During the investigation, the airport still accepted incoming flights, but passengers were not allowed at the airport terminal. Some crashed at the Fort Wayne Aero Center, and others remained on the planes, Hinderman said. Flights to Chicago, Detroit and Myrtle Beach were delayed. The FWA has received a potential threat to the safety and security of the airport and passengers. Airport public security has responded to the threat and passengers and airport staff have been evacuated. Local mutual assistance has been established and responded to. We will share updates as they are available. – Fort Wayne Airports (@flyfwa) August 6, 2021 Many questions remain unanswered, including what happened to the passenger who wanted to fly and whether that passenger was tied to the bag with the “anomaly”. Hinderman said he does not remember a bomb threat that forced an airport evacuation in the 14 years he was there.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wane.com/news/local-news/fort-wayne-international-evacuated-due-to-threat/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos