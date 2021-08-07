A new world record. | About Verizon

Happy First Friday of August! Today Up To Speed ​​Live, presenter Diana Alvear shared the following updates:

It’s time to TRAVEL

Yesterday, we started VCG DRIVE, which means Diversity Realized through Inclusion, Values ​​and Equality. It represents an opportunity to drive change and increase influence within the Verizon Consumer Group by bringing together the best of our work of diversity, equity and inclusion, all within an effective initiative.

Many thanks to Customer Leaders Ronan Dunne, Nancy Clark, Sean Lee, Manny Sampedro and the rest of the VCG DRIVE work teams for pushing for such significant change!

Our favorite Olympian

Remember Rai Benjamin? We had previously mentioned in Up To Speed ​​that he was running the 400m hurdles for men for the US Olympic team. If you did not hear it, Rai went home with the silver medal! We were so proud of everything Rai achieved, especially his uncle, V teamer Allan Williams, who is on the MEC Product Management team for Verizon Business Group. Urime, Rai!

Speaking of the Olympic events …

Verizon Business is hosting the Volunteer Olympics. In addition to encouraging V Teamers to volunteer, we are highlighting volunteer champions and the opportunities they recommend from around the world. Arielle Kohr, Project Manager and Project Management, shared some tips for aspiring champions. The Volunteer Olympics lasts until August 9, followed by closing ceremonies and the announcement of the winning teams. Contact the Volunteer Portal for more information.

5G business in five other cities

Verizon Business is bringing 5G business internet to five new cities, bringing the total number of cities with broadband wireless service to 47! Business 5G Internet is an alternative to cable Internet for business and includes professional installations without digging, plus multiple pricing and service options and unlimited data. The five new cities gaining 5G internet for business are Gresham, OR; Albuquerque, NM; Austin, TX; Little Rock, AR; and Nashville, TN.

The Challenge of the Internet 5G Business Business Pitch

Want to know how you can talk to your friends and family about how 5G Business Internet can help their business? Our sales staff recently presented their best word as part of the 5G Business Internet Pitch Challenge. The winner was Amber Nakamura, who is part of the Small and Medium Business team and a guest passed Up To Speed ​​centered from Aurora, CO.

More Edge with AWS

Verizon and AWS now cover 13 of the top 20 metro areas with mobile computing. Developers and businesses can now build and deploy applications on the Verizons wireless network edge in Chicago, Houston and Phoenix. The Verizon 5G Edge is a real-time cloud computing platform that brings AWS computing and storage services to the Verizons wireless network edge, minimizing the latency and network jumps required to connect from an AWS-hosted application to the device. of end users.

The world of warships

Do you see HBOs insecure? Then you were happy to see one of the stars, Jay Ellis, team up with V Teamer and veteran Jason Hill to promote the World of Warships charity tournament, which is taking place in partnership with Wargaming and the Verizon Warrior Series.

Teams from across the country compete to donate $ 100,000 to military charities, and thanks to our partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project, each match will also be a donation boost to raise funds for injured veterans.

Jay and Jason will have a live discussion during the tour with the finals being broadcast exclusively on the official channel of World of Warships Twitch on Sunday, August 8, from 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET. Remember Verizon has special discounts for military and veteran families, including four months of premium account status and two free warships for World of Ships.

V Gear now available outside the US

The international brand store is now direct! If you are overseas and want to get your hands on a Verizon product, this is the place to go. To place your orders and get more details, visit the brand store today.

V Teamer Profile: Aaron Sheppard

We are very proud to introduce you to Aaron Sheppard, a software systems engineer at Verizon Financial Operations at Broken Arrow, OK. Aaron photographs athletes with special needs like his son Elijah. Aaron volunteers about 40 hours each year to photograph and process images for athletes and their families, earning no money in return. He just wants to support his son and others like him who deserve to be seen. Thank you, Aaron!

Entrepreneurship Panel

Coming next week, you are invited to take an inside look at entrepreneurship and ways to introduce innovation into our workflows on Thursday, August 12th at 4pm ET. Chief Strategy Officer Rima Qureshi will moderate the panel discussion, which includes entrepreneurial tips and ways to harness creativity every day, plus an innovative question and answer.

