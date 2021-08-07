International
The best craft breweries in the US to visit on International Beer Day
Friday is International Beer Day and if you are looking for a way to celebrate, checking out your local craft beer can be a good choice.
According to the Beer Association, a brewery is considered a craft if it is a “small and independent beer”. This means that the brewery produces 6 million barrels of beer or less per year and less than 25% of the brewery is owned by a member of the non-artisanal beer industry.
Craft producers should also make beer and have a Notice for TTB Brewers, according to the association.
By the end of 2020, there was 8,764 craft breweries in the US, says the association on its website. This includes 1,854 micro breweries, 3,219 pubs, 3,471 breweries and 220 regional craft breweries.
The association also reported that 346 craft breweries closed, while 716 breweries opened in 2020.
The coronavirus pandemic hit craft factories quite hard in 2020, but Brewers Association chief economist Bart Watson told FOX News there has been an improvement this year.
“Craft manufacturers have seen sales improve against a very challenging 2020 year, but our average survey suggests they are still below 2019 sales levels in the first half of the year,” Watson told FOX via email.
Watson also said it is important that people support their local craft factories so that they can recover after 2020.
“Like many small businesses, when COVID-19 hit, breweries were forced to change all of their business models overnight,” Watson said. “Supporting local craft factories helps boost local small businesses in the community and the hundreds of thousands of jobs they directly and indirectly support, and they need our help now more than ever. Not to mention one of the best ways delicious to support jobs in your community ”.
In March, the Brewers Association released it annual report on the best-selling craft beer factories in the US for 2020, using sales volume for the year.
To see the top beers here is the most up-to-date list of Beer Associations.
Top 10 American Craft Making Companies
1. DG Yuengling and Son
Location: Pottsville, Pennsylvania
Yuengling, which was originally founded in 1829 as the Eagle Brewery, claims to be “America’s Oldest Brewery.” The brewery will also open a “restaurant and entertainment destination” in Tampa, Florida, late next year, according to the website. Yuengling was also ranked seventh in the list of breweries of general brewing companies for 2020.
2. Boston Beer Co.
Locations: Boston and Milton, Delaware
Boston Beer Co. owns several brands including Samuel Adams, Dogfish Head, Dogfish Head Miami, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard, Coney Island Brewing Company, Angel City Brewery and Havana Lager, according to the company website.
3. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
Locations: Chico, California; Mills River, North Carolina
Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., which was founded in the 1970s, has two breweries, one on the West Coast in Chico, California and one on the East Coast in the Mills River, North Carolina. The beer company also has a “Torpedo Room” in Berkeley, California, according to Web page.
4. Duvel Moortgat
Locations: Paso Robles, California; Kansas City, Missouri; Cooperstown, New York
Founded and based in Belgium in 1871, Duvel Moortgat has its US base in Cooperstown, New York, according to Web page.
5. Gambrinus
Locations: Berkeley, California; Shiner, Texas
According to the Gambrinus website, Texas-based craft beer brands include Shiner Beers and Trumer Pils.
6. KANARKIA
Locations: Longmont, Colorado; Tampa, Florida; Salt Lake City; Comstock, Michigan; Inglewood, California; Dallas
CANarchy artisanal beer collective has several locations nationwide and numerous brands including Oscar Blues Brewery, Cigar City Brewing, Wasatch Brewery, Squatters Craft Brewery, Perrin Brewing Co., Deep Ellum Brewing Co. and Three Weavers Brewing Company.
7. Birraria Bells, Inc.
Location: Comstock, Michigan
According to the company website, Bells Brewery is based in Comstock, Michigan, but also has a location in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
8. Craft creation enterprises
Locations: Downington, Pennsylvania; Lakewood, New York; Brooklyn, New York
According to Web page, Artisanal Brewing Ventures owns five brands: Southern Tier Brewing Co, Victory Brewing Company, Bold Rock Hard Cider, Sixpoint Brewery and Southern Tier Distilling Co.
9. Drinking stone
Locations: Escondido, California; Richmond, Virginia
According to brewery website, Stone making beers are available in all 50 states and 40 different countries. Stone Brewing was also among the first breweries to establish a West Coast IPA, the company says.
10. Brewery Deschutes
Locations: Bend, Oregon
According to company website, Deschutes beers are available in 32 states. In addition to its Bend Beer, Oregon, Deschutes also has a downtown Portland pub and a tasting room in Roanoke, Virginia.
