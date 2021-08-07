China is warming faster than the world: Government report | World News





The climate crisis is raising temperatures in China at a faster rate than the global average and is causing extreme weather events more often, a new government report said this week. From 1951 to 2020, the average annual surface temperature in China showed a significant upward trend, with a heating rate of 0.26 degrees every 10 years, she said. The Blue Book on Climate Change published this week by the Chinas National Climate Center (NCC) said the last 20 years have been the warmest since the beginning of the 20th century. It is also said that 9 of the 10 warmest years since 1901 have been recorded in the 21st century. The NCC is the country’s leading climate research center and affiliated with the China Meteorological Administration (CMA). Glaciers in China, the source of many international rivers, are also showing an accelerated melting trend, the report said, adding that China is a sensitive area, which has been significantly affected by the climate crisis. From 1961 to 2020, the climate risk index in China showed an upward trend, and from 1991 to 2020, the average climate risk index (6.8) in China increased by 58% from the 1961 average. -90 (4.3), the report added. China has witnessed the day’s highest temperatures – this July was the hottest of previous years and the second hottest since 1961 – as rainfall nationwide in July rose 3.2% from previous years , said in its report the news site Sixth Tone, citing Blue Book. Sea levels in China’s coastal areas are also rising at an alarming rate. From 1980 to 2020, the sea level rise rate along the coast of China was 3.4 mm per year, higher than the global average for the same period. By 2020, sea levels along China’s coast will be 73 mm higher than the 1993-2011 average, the third highest since 1980, the report added. The report added that the incidence of extreme weather events such as high temperatures and heavy rainfall has increased. From 1961 to 2020, the number of extreme events of heavy rainfall in China had increased, he said, adding that the number of extreme events of low temperature decreased. and the number of extreme high-temperature events has risen sharply since the mid-1990s, and the average fluctuation in the intensity of typhoons landing in China since the late 1990s has increased, she said. The CMA report comes within weeks of devastating floods in China’s central Chinese province of Henan, which killed more than 300 people and affected millions more. During the floods, described by experts as an extreme weather event, Zhengzhou provincial capital recorded a rainfall worth several years in one day, flooding large parts of the city. The Chinese report coincided with a report released by Greenpeace East Asia on Thursday, which said scorching temperatures are becoming much more frequent in cities across East Asia. The Greenpeace report collected data from 57 cities in China, Korea and Japan, which found that hot weather was reaching the beginning of the year in more than 80% of cities. China is committed to achieving its key objectives in combating the climate crisis, including achieving a carbon offset peak in 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality in 2060, President Xi Jinping said at the World Climate Leaders Summit in April of this year.

