Memphis Hospitals tops US News & World Report Hospitals





Several hospitals in the Memphis area have been recognized by US News & World Report for their high quality of care. Across boards, Memphis hospitals were highly regarded for their care of cardiac issues. Both St. Francis Hospitals, the numerous Baptist hospitals, and the entire Methodist system received recognition in the estimates of 2021-22. The top US News & World Report hospitals rank hospitals in specific specialties, within states and subway areas, and compile a list of the top 20 hospitals in the country. Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville was the only Tennessee hospital in the top 20. Priza rated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide for 17 procedures and conditions. Less than a third received a high-performance rating. At the national level, 11 hospitals were rated with high performance in all procedures and conditions. Numerous hospitals in the Memphis area were given a high-performance design, indicating that the hospitals had much higher care than the national average measured in patient outcomes, volume, quality of nursing, and other factors. News About covid19:Memphis City Council is asking the health department to decide on the mask’s mandate COVID in Shelby County:Shelby County Health Order prohibits mask mandate, encourages masks, vaccines, tests Baptist Memphis Baptist-Memphis Memorial Hospital was ranked as the second best hospital in Tennessee and the best in Memphis. Baptist Memphis was rated high performance in 11 areas, including colon and lung cancer surgeries, heart attack, heart failure and diabetes care. Overall, the hospital performed well in cancer-related surgeries, lung surgeries, and treatment of other pulmonary conditions. Hospitals of St. Francis Saint Francis-Bartlett Hospital and Saint Francis-Memphis Hospital were designated as high-performance for four specialties. Hospitals achieved the honor of caring for stroke, heart failure, and patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as knee replacements. In cases of stroke and pulmonary distress, time is essential and our teams work hard to assist each patient on their journey to well-being, “said Dr Syed Shirazee, a pulmonologist and medical director of the Intensive Care Unit at Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett . Children’s Hospital:Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital expanding $ 94.5 million “We celebrate life”:The father and son of the Methodist hospital find new meaning in Father’s Day Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare The Methodist system as a whole was rated high performance for nine adult conditions and procedures. The system ranks nationwide in seven pediatric specialties. Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital received national recognition for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery, and urology. For adult health care, the system ranked highly for conditions including heart failure and heart attack, diabetes, kidney failure, and hip and knee replacements. To see the full U.S. News & World Report ranking, visithealth.usnews.com/best- spitalet.

