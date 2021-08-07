International
White Rock Lake Fire: Vernon issues evacuation alarm for part of town, cites charcoal fire hazard
The city of Vernon says it has released one evacuation alarm for certain areas within the city limits, northeast of Lake Okanagan, due to White Rock Lake fire.
The city says it is advising residents in the Canadian communities of Lake View Estates, Adventure Bay, Tronson Road, Rise, Turtle Mountain and Blue Jay, and that residents there need to be on increased alert.
Residents in the identified areas are being asked to prepare for an immediate evacuation if an evacuation order is issued, the city said Friday afternoon.
This includes arranging accommodation before an evacuation order.
608 more properties in Central Okanagan with evacuation order due to White Rock Lake fire
According to the BC Fire Service, the White Rock Lake fire is exhibiting increasingly aggressive fire behaviors, which can result in charcoal showers that could result in fires on site.
The out-of-control fire is estimated at 45,000 acres. On Thursday, its size was listed at 32,500 acres.
Big fires like the White Rock Lake fire often create their own weather patterns, said Vernon fire chief David Lind.
Sometimes with this comes an increase in waste being dumped at a considerable distance. Sometimes that debris can be large enough and hot enough to create a charcoal fire.
Residents in West Kelowna are worried about a new fire that broke out just a few miles from their home
The city says it will continue to monitor the fire, with crews keeping a close eye on potential embers in the identified areas, with a particular focus on Tronson Road, Adventure Bay and Canadian Lake View Estates due to weather forecasts. .
According to the city, residents should be advised that Vernon Fire Rescue Services will be strategically deployed along Tronson Road in the event of fires in the country.
Crews will be positioned along Tronson Road and will circulate through Adventure Bay and Canadian Lakeview Estates on Friday afternoon and evening.
We urge all residents to maintain an increased awareness of the evolving situation over the next 24 hours, to watch the fire in the area caused by the embers, the city said, and to be prepared in advance for a possible evacuation order. “
Is there enough accommodation for fire evacuators in BC?
In related news, the North Okanagan Regional District (RDNO) is urging residents to follow evacuation orders if their properties are affected.
When an evacuation alert is issued, it means we want residents to be prepared to leave if things move forward, RDNO said in a press release Friday.
When an evacuation order is issued it means that there is a direct threat to human life and safety. Remaining in the area of the evacuation order puts the first responses in extreme danger, as well as the lives and safety of residents who choose to stay behind.
When this happens, efforts are diverted from active firefighting and protection of structures and directed towards the tactical evacuation of those who choose to stay in their homes.
Wildfires before Christ: Flames erupt in Lake Monte community
RDNO Chief Administrative Officer David Sewell added, Fires are extremely unpredictable and should not be taken lightly. We just want to make sure everyone stays safe and that BC Fire Service can complete the printing efforts as efficiently as possible.
The North Okanagan Regional District currently has three notable fires in the area, including White Rock Lake, Bunting Road, and Winnifred Creek.
Also Friday, the Indian Okanagan Group (OKIB) published an afternoon update, stating that the fire is very aggressive and that he expects the fire to reach the Whiteman area in the evening.
“So far, we have not lost any buildings by fire. However, that may change today, “OKIB said.
“The fire broke out on Highway 97 yesterday on Lake Monte, wiping out the community. There may not be much time between the evacuation alarm and the evacuation order, so people in the evacuation alarm area should be ready to leave, so please tell your friends and family to pack their bags. “
UN Secretary-General Mike Farnworth speaks to those who refuse to leave fire evacuation areas
Also Friday, Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) said there had been a tactical evacuation of 10 properties in the Six Mile Creek Road area, and that an evacuation order had been issued at 5pm for the area.
The CSRD said the increase in fires has been mainly on the northeast and east wings, with an increase along the southeast wing.
The northernmost flank is approximately 13 km southeast of Pritchard.
The perimeter of the southeast fire is approximately five miles west of Westside Road.
The winds have been stronger and more stable than previously predicted, the CSRD said. Tonight, explosions of up to 40 km / h are expected. This will significantly affect the growth and behavior of the fire.
