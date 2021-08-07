Tucker Carlson is spending a week in Budapest to upset Americans and anyone who believes in America’s ideals: the rule of law, free press, free elections, the belief that democracy is preferable to autocracy. Showing how much he despises the United States, the Constitution, and its legacy, the Fox News presenter is celebrating the achievements of a small Central European autocrat, Victor Orbn. He seems to believe that by paying homage to Hungarians attacking democratic institutions, he will anger people at home, as his host does. Good thing for Orbn, Carlson said at a dinner in Budapest, are you really hated by all the right people. And yes, all the right people include all those who still have faith in the American dream.

Carlson is not the first Western commentator to indulge in this particular form of self-loathing international tourism. Just as Hungary now sponsors English-language study centers set up to promote Orbns’s illiberal ideas, so the Soviet Union once set up false peace institutes designed to promote Soviet communism. The idea in both cases was and is the same: Attract to strangers who are upset, dissatisfied or paid little at home; offer food, attention and sometimes more.

During its existence, the USSR was particularly attractive to intellectuals and journalists who were disgusted with capitalism and democratic politics, and who believed that the Soviet Union was lying about its prosperity. George Bernard Shaw celebrated his 75th Birthday in Moscow in 1931 with a luxury banquet held at the height of a terrible famine created by Stalin’s catastrophic policy of collectivization. As a gesture of confidence in the Soviet system, he told the audience that although friends had given him food cans to take to Russia, I threw all the food out the window before I arrived. A journalist present recalled how the audience gasped: One felt the convulsive reaction in their stomachs. An English beef tin would provide an unforgettable celebration at the home of any of the workers and intellectuals at the rally.

Injured Americans now finding their way to Orbn or Vladimir Putin also dislike their country, though for various reasons. They cannot obey its racial diversity, its modern culture, its free press. Those who dream of a white tribal alternative, too puts pressure on homosexuals AND uses anti-Semitic tropes in her propaganda belief, they have found this nirvana at dinners and events of the expert group in Budapest. In reality they, like Shaw, have found a Potemkin village: a Christian country where, as in Russia, only a minority go to church; a western country that expelled an American university and tried to get a chinese to build a satellite campus instead.

Orbns visitors serve at the same end as Stalins. Soviet leaders wanted to prove to their compatriots that their system was better than Western democracy and to respond to foreign criticism. The purpose of the Orbns is identical. When Carlsonor Rod Dreher, Christopher Caldwell, or any of the others American commentators who have made their pilgrimage to Budapestings, are praised by Hungarian leaders, which helps strengthen the Orbns image at home. He also gives ammunition to the growing chorus of outside criticism that has already driven him out of the Christian Democrat movement across Europe, is now to the right of what was once Hungary’s far-right party, and may eventually oust it. The European Union as well.

The irony, of course, is that under Orbn, it is impossible for a Hungarian equivalent of Carlsona TV expert, loudly critical of the government, watched by millions of people to exist. In Hungary, the ruling party does not simply influence the press. He owns most of the press, and not metaphorically. This is not a subtle form of influence: A few years ago, landlords, even pro-government landlords, were forced to donate their media properties to a holding company directly controlled by people close to Orbn. There have been many independent radio networks and newspapers forced by air and out of business through open and covert intervention in the advertising market. Independent stores, mostly websites, that have been allowed to stay are subject to strict government oversight. The Hungarian government has gone as far as use Pegasus spyware by the Israeli company NSO Group to follow journalists, following their conversations, messages and movements.

Carlson, whose father he was head of the agency that ran VOA during the Cold War, I certainly know all of this. He realizes that he is following in the footsteps of old communist comrades, men and women who made regular pilgrimages to the old Soviet Union, Maos China, or what was once East Germany. I suspect he, unlike some of his other right-wing fellow passengers, did not actually fall into Orbn’s deception. But Carlsons’s cynicism about America is so profound, and his nihilism is so prevalent that it does not interest him. If he can anger people, he achieves his most important goal.

Fortunately, for the rest of us, there is a simple solution: We need not get angry. We can turn off Fox News, look at something else. If we were to live in an autocracy like the one Carlson would have America imitate, it would not be so easy.