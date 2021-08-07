The Prime Minister of Alberta seeks federal child care arrangements without any binding strings

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenneyis is urging the federal government to provide the province with unconditional funding for early childhood education and childcare similar to what Quebec has negotiated.

“Apparently, one province is more equal than the other,” Kenney told reporters at a news conference Friday in Bowden, Alta.

“Apparently, Quebec parents and children are taking advantage of Alberta’s parents and children. This is an unprotected matter.”

The Canadian government is moving into provincial child care jurisdiction to provide universal, affordable, and high-quality early childhood education nationwide. Each province and territory will need its own program agreement.

Quebec is the sixth province to reach an agreement with the federations.

Kenney’s comments come after the federal government announced on Thursday a $ 6 billion deal with Quebecto to expand access to their existing universal childcare system as some families try to bring their children into the space.

Alberta Child Services Minister Rebecca Schulz said she was frustrated to hear about Quebec’s “heart deal” a day after, she says, the federal government rejected the same proposal from the Alberta government.

Each province’s agreement is unique and Alberta has yet to make an offer that meets the standards in other agreements, said Mikaela Harrison, press secretary at the federal minister of families, children and social development.

Only 14 percent of Alberta parents use licensed childcare facilities that Ottawa wants to fund, according to the provincial government.

The clock is ticking to reach agreement as federal elections approach

With a federal election call expected soon, Schulz is getting nervous that failing to reach an agreement soon will significantly delay funding for the province.

“I want these dollars to be invested in childcare to support parents working in Alberta and our childcare sectors, especially when we come out of the pandemic,” Schulz said Friday.

Situations in Alberta and Quebec are unmatched, however, says University of Calgary economics professor Lindsay Tedds.

Child Services Minister Rebecca Schulz said the federal government rejected Alberta’s request for unconditional childcare funding before approving a similar agreement with Quebec. (CBC)

The federal budget was clear that the universal childcare system in Quebec which has existed since 1990 puts it in another league, she said.

“Nights night and day. Apples and oranges,” said Tedds, a tax policy expert. “Actually it ‘s actually apples and grapes.”

The federal budget stipulates that any new plan must meet three criteria: funds must go “primarily” to nonprofit early learning centers; funds must be paid for the training of early childhood educators; and the money should be spent to halve average childcare rates by the end of 2022 and reduce childcare costs to an average of $ 10 a day by 2026.

The Quebec program already marks these boxes, says Tedds.

Alberta politicians are praying for flexibility in how money is spent, pointing to an existing mix of private, profitable childcare centers, day care homes, relatives caring for children and caregivers providing after-hours and weekend opportunities.

If the province wants flexibility, it must invest federal funds in the nonprofit centers the federal government wants and divert any previous provincial funding, however they see fit, Tedds said.

Publicly funded early learning is a sound economic investment that pays off in the long run by fostering critical early development and bringing parents into the workforce, she said.

Governments face negotiations

Minister Schulz did not say what the difficult points are for her federal counterparts.

But she said Alberta could earn $ 10 a day or less for “low-income families” and average half-pay by next year.

That offer is news to the federal government, Harrison said.

The six provincial agreements signed so far all commit to meeting the average cost of $ 10 a day by 2026, to make regulated childcare facilities affordable at the right time, to add more space regulated and to make “significant investments” in early childhood educators. , she said.

“To date, the Alberta government has not been willing to meet those standards,” Harrison said.