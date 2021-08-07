Ask the Editor – Do not ignore the news





NIC EICHER, HOST: Today is Friday, August 6th. Good morning! This is The world and everything in it by Listener-supported Radio WORLD. I’m Nick Eicher. PAUL BUTLER, HOST: And I’m Paul Butler. Next: Ask the Editor. Today, Editor-in-Chief Marvin Olasky offers some suggestions on why it is important to follow the news. MARVIN OLASKY, EDITOR N CH CHAIRMAN: Here you have an email: The news is so animalistic that I feel like screaming. Sometimes I think I should ignore all the headlines. Why not? Good question. I have four thoughts. First, the Bible teaches that when man turns away from God, he acts like a beast. When we ignore the news of the beast, we may be drawn to a romantic view of the world. It may seem healthy, but it makes us realize human sinfulness that is essential to Christianity. If man without God is not an animal, then Christ’s sacrifice for us was unnecessary. So the news provides daily evidence of the truth of Christianity. Second, five minutes of headline news is good, five hours is probably not unless you are called to be a journalist. Psalm 131 says, I do not deal with very big and very wonderful things for me. I have calmed and soothed my soul. A little bad news trains us to pay attention but not get obsessed with the details of incidents over which we have no control. It teaches us to worship a God who holds an infinite number of balls in the air. Most of us can only handle one or two. It pushes us to take action on things not too big, when we can have any impact. Third, the news invites us to occasionally act in a way like God: to laugh. Psalm 2 begins by asking: Why do the nations rage, and the peoples conspire in vain? The psalm then notes: He who sits in the heavens laughs. Sometimes we have to do the same. When we hear that it is now politically correct to say pregnant persons and not pregnant women, it is time to laugh. Sooner or later our media executives will realize how stupid this sounds. Some of them would laugh in embarrassment. We should be the first in our block to laugh. Fourth, the news reminds us to pray. Reminds us of what Psalm 73 teaches: You guide me with your counsel. You will bring me to glory. News from afar helps us see how desperately everyone needs Christ. Encourages us to pray for others. It makes us grateful for Bible objectivity, with its clear direction in crucial matters. It reminds us that we do not know how to solve many problems, so we should pray for God’s guidance and be thankful that this world is not our last resting place. God has promised us much more. I’m Marvin Olasky. WORLD radio transcripts are created in a hurry. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of Radio WORLD programming is audio recording.

