Biden seeks to strengthen the fuel economy, boost the electric car market President Biden spoke Thursday on the White House south lawn in two all-electric jeeps parked behind him.

BIDEN: Today, I am announcing that new steps are being taken to set a new pace for electric vehicles. First, I am pursuing the campaign commitment to overthrow previous administrations short-sighted return of vehicle emissions and efficiency standards.

The Trump administration eased Obama-era fuel efficiency standards. The Obama administration demanded 5 percent annual improvements in fuel efficiency. President Trumps EPA reduced that demand to 1.5 percent each year.

The proposed new rules are said to be 25 tougher than Trump’s rules, with the new standards open in more than four years.

President Biden later sat down at a table set in South Lawn and put the pencil on the paper. He signed an executive order which aims for half of the cars and trucks produced in the country to have zero emissions by 2030.

U.S. vaccinations continue to rise amid growing delta variants Jeff Zients, the White House virus response coordinator, said Thursday that more Americans continue to be vaccinated.

ZEINTS: Over the past 24 hours, we have recorded 864,000 vaccines, the highest in a single day since July 3rd.

This comes as the delta variant continues to drive an increase in new cases. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky …

WALENSKY: 83 percent of our counties in the United States are experiencing moderate or high transmission, with the delta variant continuing to be the predominant circulating virus.

The delta variant is also boosting waves across the globe. Australia’s second largest city, Melbourne, entered a sixth blockade on Thursday. A leader of the state government blaming nations for the slow spread of vaccines.

Melbourne joins Sydney and Brisbane in closure due to the spread of highly contagious delta strain.

Meanwhile, Tokyo again reported a new record high in daily cases, with more than 5,000 infections reported Thursday.

At least 10 dead from van collision with immigrants in Texas An overcrowded van with nearly 30 immigrants crashed on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 10 people, including the driver. Twenty others were injured.

Sgt Nathan Brandley with the Department of Public Safety in Texas …

BRANDLEY: They were traveling in the right lane here at 281 to the north, and they were trying to make a right turn on the FM road, and they were traveling at a very fast speed to try to maneuver that curve and get into metal utility pillar.

The collision occurred about 50 miles north of McAllen.

Authorities believe the passengers entered the country illegally. The driver may have been involved in a smuggling operation.

An increase in illegal border crossings has resulted in an increase in the number of accidents involving vehicles blocked by migrants paying large sums to be smuggled into the country.

E Dallas Morning News has reported that recruiting new drivers for smuggling runs, combined with speeding and reckless driving by those young ones, have led to horrific collisions.

Police claim the Hillsong founder hid child sexual abuse Authorities have accused the founder of the Sydney-based Hillsong Global Church of hiding child sexual acts.

BOTORT reports Anna Johansen Brown.

ANNA JOHANSEN BROWN, REPORTER: Detectives said Brian Houston is accused of concealing a felony offense.

Investigators claim that Houston knew information about the sexual abuse of a young man in the 1970s and failed to report that information to police.

The 67-year-old Houston responded, suggesting allegations about allegations that his late father, preacher Frank Houston, abused a boy for several years.

Brian Houston said, These allegations have been a shock to me given how transparent I have always been on this issue. He added, “I strongly declare my innocence and I will defend these accusations.”

A government investigation in 2015 found that Houston became aware of the charges against his father in 1999. It was revealed that he allowed his father to quietly withdraw instead of reporting him to the police.

His father admitted abuse before he died in 2004 at the age of 82.

Reporting to BOTLDN, I am Anna Johansen Brown.

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumpka dies Richard Trumka, the powerful AFL-CIO union chief, is dead.

Trumka was raised from the Pennsylvania coal mines to head one of the largest labor organizations in the world.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reacted to the news of his death.

SCHUMER: The working people of America lost a savage warrior at a time when we needed him most.

Trumka was known for his aggressive leadership style. He had served as president of the AFL-CIO since 2009, after 14 years as secretary-treasurer of organizations. Trumka reportedly suffered a heart attack on Thursday. He was 72 years old.

