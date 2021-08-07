Immigration News August 2021 | International Office of Students and Scholars

Meetings and Free Conversation are not available on 12 and 19 August

To allow counselors to work on time-sensitive student requests, ISSO will not offer face-to-face meetings or conversations on August 12 and August 19. We acknowledge that many students are concerned about extended processing time and counselors are taking this time to prioritize your requirements. We appreciate your patience and understanding.

Time-sensitive memories for F-1 students

Level change

Students who have completed an academic program or completed OPT in the summer of 2021 and who will pursue or begin another degree program in the fall semester 2021, must get a Level I-20 Change to maintain their F-1 status. You must request your Level I-20 change in a timely manner in order to maintain your F-1 status. See ISSO Change the Level website for more details.

F-1 Optional Practical Training

If you graduate in the summer semester 2021, you may be eligible for Optional Optional Practical Training (OPT). For more information follow one OPT workshop for iComet or visit ISSO Optional Optional Training Website.

If you plan to graduate in the fall 2021 semester, the first day to apply for Post-Graduate OPT is August 17, 2021. Some students may wish to apply for OPT early, due to the long term USCIS processing time for OPT applications. Please note that before applying for an OPT I-20, you must do the following:

Participate in the OPT workshop

Apply for graduation

Deadline for Application for Graduation for Autumn Graduates

Autumn 2021 F-1 graduates must apply for graduation by 11:59 pm on September 21, 2021 in order to maintain their immigration status. Please note that the immigration deadline is earlier than the university deadline. For more information on how to apply for graduation visit registration office.

Registration requirements

The Student Visitor and Exchange Program has announced that temporary enrollment requirements will continue for the academic year 2021 – 2022. While standard enrollment regulations allow only one online or hybrid course to be counted on a student enrollment requirements, the SEVP Temporary Instruction allows more than one course to be applied to a student’s enrollment requirements.

If you were in active F-1 status on March 9, 2020 and have consistently maintained your status, you can enroll in fully online courses (if any). Regardless of whether online courses are offered for your study program, you must enroll in at least 9 credit hours as a graduate student or 12 credit hours as a university student if you are not approved by ISSO for a reduced course load.

If you have gained F-1 status after March 9, 2020, you are required to enroll in at least one personal ingredient course and must be prepared to participate in the components in person. You must enroll in at least 9 credit hours as a graduate student or 12 credit hours as a student, unless approved by ISSO for a reduced course load.

COVID-19 vaccinations at UTD

While you are not required to be vaccinated to attend UT Dallas, we encourage all students to get the vaccine. There may be future opportunities to be vaccinated on campus. Meanwhile, ISSO has identified several vaccination sites along Bus route 883 Comet Cruiser.

Tom Thumb

1380 W Campbell Rd, Richardson, TX 75080

Pharmacy Phone: (972) 680-6023

Program online

Walks are welcome

Walmart Supercenter

425 Coit Rd, Plano, TX 75075

Pharmacy Phone: (972) 599-9066

Program online

Walks are welcome

Pharmacies CVS

1555 East Renner Road Richardson, TX 75082

Program online

Phone Pharmacy: (972) 238-1395

CVS HealthHUB

605 W. Campbell Rd. Richardson, TX 75080

Program online

Health Center Phone: (972) 231-3522

Need an SSN letter?

As we approach the fall semester, many students are starting employment on campus at UT Dallas for the first time. When you first get your job in the US, you will need to get an SSN letter from ISSO in order to apply for a Social Security Number. You can find detailed instructions on the ISSO website – isso.utdallas.edu/ssn/. Keep in mind, you do not need an SSN to get started, but your employer will need your SSN in order to pay you.

Amending the CIP Marketing Code MS

Starting in autumn 2021, the CIP code of MS Marketing will change from 52.1401.00 to 52.1399.01 (STEM suitable). Starting on Registration Day (September 8, 2021) the ISSO office will reprint I-20 for MS students in Marketing to reflect the new CIP code. Students will not need to do anything to get the I-20 updated. Check out your UT Dallas email for updates.

USCIS Lockbox Flexibility

or 06/10/21 USCIS news announcement describes additional temporary presentation flexibility for beneficiary files affected by USCIS Lockbox delays. These flexibilities are except the Flexibility of OPT presentation, still in force, promulgated on 26 February 2021.

The following temporary flexibilities are effective for 60 days from June 10 to August 9, 2021:

If you filed a benefit claim in a USCIS junction box between October 1, 2020 and April 1, 2021, and that claim was denied during that time limit only because of a payment of the expired deposit fee while the benefit claim was pending processing, you can resubmit the request with a new fee payment.

USCIS will allow applicants and claimants to submit documentation with a resubmission benefit claim indicating that due to the time elapsed between the benefit claim that was originally submitted to a USCIS block and when USCIS rejected it, an applicant, co -applicator, beneficiary or derivative has reached an age which makes them ineligible to apply for the claimed benefit.

Update Addresses in Orion

Students F and J are required to update their current local address at Orion within 10 days of change. Remember to check your current local address in Orion and update if necessary. You can also change your foreign address in Orion. For instructions, visit Address Reporting Web page.

Not All Campus Employment Allowed for F-1 Students

On-campus employment options depend on where the job is physically located and who the employer is. F-1 students can work on campus, employed by UT Dallas, or by on-campus trading firms that serve the UT Dallas student population directly (Chartwells, University Library, etc.). Positions with third parties that do not provide services directly to students (graduate call center) or personal services to faculty or staff (housekeeping, lawn care) are not permitted. Refer to the information on F-1 Student employment page for more information.

Do not jeopardize your F-1 status by working without a valid work permit

The types of employment allowed under the F-1 visa are limited by specific requirements. Before engaging in any kind of work, F-1 students must verify that they are eligible to work and have the appropriate authorization. Working without authorization is a serious violation of F-1 status. ISSO will investigate some allegations of unauthorized employment, however, others will refer directly to DHS for investigation and action.

ISSO is here for you

There are many ways to contact ISSO. You can contact through your own IComet Portal, join us for a Live Chat online, or make an appointment. We offer virtual workshops for OPT and CPT at iComet, and we are making plans to resume some personal on-campus workshops. Check out the Comet Calendar for upcoming events!

Submit Processing Requirements to ISSO Early

ISSO receives a high volume of student and alumni applications. Do not wait until the last minute! Submit applications to ISSO 3-4 weeks before when you need them.

Recognize the signs of a potentially fraudulent employer

To maintain your status it is important that international students be aware of potentially fraudulent employers and report suspected fraud. Learn more about red flags that can indicate a fraudulent employer and how to report disagreeing employers Study in the States.

Beware of scams

International students are often targeted by fraudsters, who may claim to be government officials or threaten legal action in order to obtain money from victims of fraud. Beware of scams! Government officials will not call you or ask for payment or phone information, and no legitimate organization will ask for payment in the form of gift cards. Learn more about scams from UT Dallas Office of Information Security AND Dallas UT Police Department.

Official communications from UT Dallas for COVID-19 will continue to be provided through the UT Dallas email addresses and the UT Dallas website, utdallas.edu/coronavirus/. If you are unsure about the source of the communications you receive, please check its legitimacy. If you have any questions about a possible contact or fraud, call UT Dallas Police on 972-883-2222.