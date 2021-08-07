International
Global Ag News for August 6th
TODAY’S OBLIGATIONS TO TRADERS
Overnight wheat prices have risen 3 1/2 in SRW, up to 3 3/4 in HRW, up to 5 3/4 in HRS; Corn is down 2 1/4; Soy beans up to 5; Soybeans at $ 0.08; Soybean oil rises 0.47.
For the week so far wheat prices have risen 12 1/2 in SRW, up to 22 in HRW, 4 4/3 in HRS; Corn is grown 5 1/2; Soybean seeds down 15 3/4; Soybeans at $ 0.42; Soyoil down 1.70.
Chinese Futures Ag (SEP 21) Soy Beans 10 yuan; Unchanged soy; Soyoil up 34; Palm oil down 6; Corn down 4-Malaysian Palm has risen 63. Malaysian palm oil prices overnight rose 63 ringgit (+ 1.49%) to 4280 with investors weighing production prospects at Malaysia’s second largest producer at higher prices weak soybean oil.
Forecasts of corn, soybean and winter wheat in the Midwest:West: Isolated rain on Thursday, around Friday in Iowa. Rainfall scattered Saturday-Sunday. Isolated rain on Monday. Temperatures above normal in the north and below normal in the south on Thursday, close to normal on Friday-Saturday, above normal on Sunday-Monday. East: Isolated rain until Saturday, mostly in the west. Scattered rain Monday-Monday. Temperatures close to normal on Thursday, close to normal on Friday-Saturday, above normal on Sunday-Monday. Perspective 6 to 10 days: Rainfall scattered Tuesday-Saturday. Temperatures above normal Tuesday-Thursday, close to normal Friday-Saturday.
The players card for 8/5 had funds: net sellers of 2,000 SRW grain contracts, buyers of 6,500 corn, sellers of 1,500 soybeans, buyers of 1,500 soybeans, and sellers of 3,500 soybeans.
Preliminary changes to Future Open Interests as of August 5 were: SRW Wheat with 3,272 contracts, HRW Wheat with 2,144, Corn with 886, Soy Beans below 583, Soyme up 1,156, Soyoil up to 7,887.
There were no changes to records. Total registration: 0 contracts SRW Wheat; 0 Oats; 0 Corn; 0 Soy beans; 388 Soojil; 155 Soybeans; 1,288 wheat HRW.
Tenderers
- SOY SALE: The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 300,000 tons of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year beginning September 1, 2021.
- Wheat Purchase: The Japanese Ministry of Agriculture requested 92,285 tons of food quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender.
- Wheat Tender: Tunisia State Agency for Cereals launches international tender to purchase 100,000 tonnes of ground wheat and 100,000 tonnes of barley for animal feed
- Wheat tender: A South Korean flour mill launched a tender to buy about 135,100 tonnes of wheat of various origins
- Wheat Tender: Buyer of Jordan State Wheat Launches Tender to Purchase 120,000 Tons of Grinding Wheat, which can be sourced from optional origin
- Wheat Tender: Bangladesh grain buyer announces international tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of ground wheat
Tenderers on hold
- FLU TENDER: Taiwan Flour Mills Association launches international tender to purchase 48,000 tonnes of grade 1 mill grain to be sourced from the United States
- FLU TENDER: The Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said it would require 80,000 tonnes of wheat and 100,000 tonnes of barley to be loaded by November 30 and arrive in Japan by January 27, through a purchase of simultaneous. auction and sale (SBS) to be held on 18 August.
- Wheat Tender: A government agency in Pakistan launched an international tender to purchase and import 400,000 tonnes of wheat
US export sales of soybeans, corn and wheat by states
- Mexico bought 444k tonnes out of 898k tonnes of corn sold per week
- Mexico was also the main buyer of wheat and countries listed as “unknown” led in soybeans
US pork and beef export sales by country
- China bought 18.3k tonnes out of 38.8k tonnes of pork sold per week
- Japan led the way in buying beef
- The figures are in thousands of metric tons:
US Railroad Grain Movement Falls 43.1% Week Ended July 28: USDA
US wheat grain shipments 27% Last week: USDA
Shipments along the Mississippi, Illinois, Ohio and Arkansas rivers rose in the week ending July 31 from the previous week, according to the USDA’s weekly grain transportation report.
- Corn grain shipments rose 19% from the previous week
- Wheat grain shipments fell 12% from the previous week
American Corn Crops in Drought Zone Grow to 37%: USDA (1)
- Approximately 37% of U.S. corn crops are within an area experiencing moderate to severe drought, up from 36% last week
- Spring wheat area in drought remained at 99%
IHS Markit sees US corn yield in 2021 at 176.5 bu / acre – traders – Reuters News
Private analytics firm IHS Markit Agribusiness forecast U.S. corn production at $ 14.911 billion empty on Thursday, with an average yield of 176.5 bush per hectare, according to traders and parts of an IHS customer note seen by Reuters. The firm forecast 2021 soybean production of 4.464 billion bush, with an average yield of 51.5 bush per hectare.
Saskatchewan farmers start harvesting early as drops of soil moisture
Canadian province of Prairie has combined 3% of its crops after the heat dries the plants quickly, the Saskatchewan government says on Thursday.
- The harvest is well ahead of the five-year average of less than 1% for this time of year, says the weekly harvest report
- 3% extra ready to be harvested and this will increase quickly
- Parts of the province received minimal rainfall, with many receiving none
- Rainfall will do little for this crop, but hopefully it will carry soil moisture in the coming years
- Much of the province last received significant rainfall in early June
- Drought combined with the hot temperatures of past weeks have further reduced soil moisture
- Estimated agricultural soil moisture 3% suitable, 31% short, 66% very short
- Soil and pasture grass moisture estimated 2% suitable, 25% short, 73% very short
Argentina truckers lift blockade of seaport for talks: Nabsa
The blockades have been lifted for talks with the government, but they could resume on the night of August 7 if there is no agreement, the Nabsa transport agency says in a note to customers.
Argentine Corn, Wheat Harvest Estimates on August 5: Exchange
The Grain Exchange in Buenos Aires publishes the weekly report on the website.
- Estimate of corn production 2020-21 unchanged from last week
- Corn harvest 89.2% full versus 81.4%
Brazil 2 Culture Corn Est. Cut to 60.9MT vs. 65.3M: Agroconsult
Brazilian consultancy Agroconsult lowered its estimate for the country’s second corn production by 4.4 million tonnes due to recent frost damage and planting delays, a statement said.
- Brazil’s second corn crop is now seen at 60.9 million tonnes from 65.3 million tonnes in the previous estimate and the 83.9 million tonnes originally expected
- The latest forecast is 20.6% lower than the 76.7 million tonnes produced in 2019/20
- The review follows a harvest expedition to the main corn-producing states of Parana and Mato Grosso do Sul from July 26th to August. 1
Frances Rouen Grain Exports Twice a Week until 4 August
- Wheat shipments from the port of Frances Rouen totaled 266,458 tonnes a week through August 4, compared to 108,578 tonnes a week earlier, according to an email report
- Loads by destination (in tons):
- Soft wheat
- MB 13,805
- Gabon 5,500
- Cameroon 4,500
- Algeria 30,700
- Feed the wheat
French wheat was harvested by two-thirds, delayed last year: AgriMer
About 66% of Frances soft wheat crops have been harvested since August 2, up from 97% at the same time last year, FranceAgriMer data showed on Friday.
- The winter barley and solid wheat collection are both ready
- NOTE: Rainfall over the weekend will continue to delay wheat harvests and threaten quality in France and Germany, according to a Commodity Weather Group note
- Conditions may worsen next week
China to release stocks of “essential for living” goods
China said it would release stocks of “essential for living” goods in a timely and targeted manner, the state planner said Friday after floods hit several regions and amid a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in the country.
The National Development and Reform Commission said it would strengthen control and prevention of African swine fever in its swine herds after the flood and ensure supplies of essential products from the impact of the flood and COVID-19.
The NDRC said in a statement that it will ensure that prices do not rise significantly by securing the market supply of important living goods.
China would strengthen market surveillance and crack down on fabrication and dissemination of information on price increases, collection and cooperation to raise prices, he said.
Last month’s floods around China’s central Henan province have wiped out crops and animals of some farmers, while others are seeking disinfectant donations to stop the spread of animal diseases.
Yangzhou city in eastern Jiangsu province, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19 outbreaks recently, with no vegetable prices rising 50% on July 27 with pork, seafood and eggs also seeing sharp rise, an official in Yangzhou Municipal Development and Reform Commission said on Tuesday.
The supply of vegetables and other major agricultural products and the prices of important agricultural products will soon return to normal levels in Yangzhou, according to Jiang Kaisheng, deputy director of the Municipal Development and Reform Commission in Yangzhou.
China will keep the planting herd at about 43 million heads in the ministry 2021-2025 -ministry
China aims to maintain its breeding herd at about 43 million heads over the period 2021-2025, the government said on Friday.
The minimum planting inventory will not be less than 40 million heads per period, showed a statement issued jointly by senior government ministries including the ministry of agriculture.
The edges of the Russian grain export tax drop to $ 31 / tonne for next week
Russia’s wheat export customs duty will drop to $ 31 / tonne, from $ 31.40 / tonne, the agriculture ministry said on its website on Friday. NOTE: Fees are set weekly and take effect three business days after publication.
