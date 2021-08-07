International
The only threat to Hungarian democracy is Joe Biden
When Tucker Carlson kicked off a week-long publicity tour in Viktor Orbns Hungary, Fox News personality Glenn Greenwald dismissed the decision as the kind of fearless reporting we should all admire. Is it now considered immoral or something for journalists to visit other countries to report on what they see and hear there? it asked. No doubt Carlsons’s trip to Budapest will allow him to work his resources, hold the powerful powers accountable and uncover corruption.
Instead, to the surprise of no one but perhaps Greenwald, Carlsons’ visit took on a completely more comfortable cast. Off-camera, Carlson is shaking glasses with Orbns friends and praising his regime:
On camera, he gave an interview so upset that he could hardly have gone otherwise if Orbn had written the questions himself. Carlson claimed that the state of Orbns is more dissident-friendly than the United States. Opposition figures are not worried in Hungary, he said. In what country are you most likely to lose your job of criticizing the orthodox ruling classes?
Of course, Carlson himself has a job in the United States criticizing what he describes as the ruling orthodox class. The notion that a left-wing Fox News equivalent could exist in Hungary is a sad joke as Orbn consolidated control of the media, giving ownership of most major newspapers and TV channels to a board filled with his own. allied.
Let’s say you lived in a big American city and decided to loudly and publicly attack Joe Bidens policies on immigration or transgender athletes, Carlson claimed. If you continue to talk like that, you are likely to be silenced by Bidens allies in Silicon Valley.
The main political content on Facebook comes from people like Ben Shapiro and Dan Bongino, who have loudly denounced Joe Bidens policies on immigration and everything else.
Carlson dismissed Freedom House’s conclusion that Orbns Hungary no longer qualifies as a democracy, arguing that the organization receives funding from the US government. If he wanted more evidence, he could hear the European Parliament, which declared the Orbns regime a systemic threat to the rule of law.
Of course, Carlson probably does not trust that source either. The European Parliament, like the United States, has been tarnished by its affiliation with democratic governments. If Carlson wants to rely on the authority of the authoritarians themselves unblemished by any association with democratic governments, he can hear Orbns’s infamous statement that the era of liberal democracy is over. Sadly, he found no place to mention this comment.
Instead, he used his interview to go further in defending the Orbns regime than Orbn himself. Carlson repeatedly accused the Biden administration of undermining elections in Hungary. Are you worried that there will be international interference in your choice? he asked at one point. “When the president of the United States describes you as a totalitarian thug, which is a very serious thing to say about someone, I would not suggest why the Biden State Department will not work to prevent you from being re-elected,” he said. he in another. At another point, he teased, Man, are attempts to remove him intensely and secretly.
This closely traces Orbns’s theme that vicious international forces are plotting against his government. This demand has justified his campaign to take control of civil society, confusing opposition members, closing a university and covering the country with anti-Semitic posters depicting George Soros as the cosmopolitan puppet master after any opposition. (Orbn: We are fighting an enemy who is different from us. Not open but hidden; not direct but cunning; not honest but grounded; not national but international; does not believe in work but speculates with money; does not have his own homeland, but thinks he owns the whole world.)
Carlson is not stupid. He is not blind to the oppressive methods of the Orbns. He favors them. When he holds Orbn as a model for the future of the American right, he is pointing towards a future in which the Republican Party can successfully carry out the overthrow of the democracy that Donald Trump simply tried.
Sources
2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/08/tucker-carlson-viktor-orban-interview-fox-news-hungary-biden-interference.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]