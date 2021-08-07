The only threat to Hungarian democracy is Joe Biden

When Tucker Carlson kicked off a week-long publicity tour in Viktor Orbns Hungary, Fox News personality Glenn Greenwald dismissed the decision as the kind of fearless reporting we should all admire. Is it now considered immoral or something for journalists to visit other countries to report on what they see and hear there? it asked. No doubt Carlsons’s trip to Budapest will allow him to work his resources, hold the powerful powers accountable and uncover corruption.

Instead, to the surprise of no one but perhaps Greenwald, Carlsons’ visit took on a completely more comfortable cast. Off-camera, Carlson is shaking glasses with Orbns friends and praising his regime:

@TuckerCarlson delivering an inspiring dinner speech at the Office of the Prime Minister, talking about why #Hungari it is a wonderful place, and what we in the West need to learn from it. pic.twitter.com/SJl59Hzb2B – Rod Dreher (@roddreher) August 4, 2021

On camera, he gave an interview so upset that he could hardly have gone otherwise if Orbn had written the questions himself. Carlson claimed that the state of Orbns is more dissident-friendly than the United States. Opposition figures are not worried in Hungary, he said. In what country are you most likely to lose your job of criticizing the orthodox ruling classes?

Of course, Carlson himself has a job in the United States criticizing what he describes as the ruling orthodox class. The notion that a left-wing Fox News equivalent could exist in Hungary is a sad joke as Orbn consolidated control of the media, giving ownership of most major newspapers and TV channels to a board filled with his own. allied.

Let’s say you lived in a big American city and decided to loudly and publicly attack Joe Bidens policies on immigration or transgender athletes, Carlson claimed. If you continue to talk like that, you are likely to be silenced by Bidens allies in Silicon Valley.

The main political content on Facebook comes from people like Ben Shapiro and Dan Bongino, who have loudly denounced Joe Bidens policies on immigration and everything else.

Carlson dismissed Freedom House’s conclusion that Orbns Hungary no longer qualifies as a democracy, arguing that the organization receives funding from the US government. If he wanted more evidence, he could hear the European Parliament, which declared the Orbns regime a systemic threat to the rule of law.

Of course, Carlson probably does not trust that source either. The European Parliament, like the United States, has been tarnished by its affiliation with democratic governments. If Carlson wants to rely on the authority of the authoritarians themselves unblemished by any association with democratic governments, he can hear Orbns’s infamous statement that the era of liberal democracy is over. Sadly, he found no place to mention this comment.

Instead, he used his interview to go further in defending the Orbns regime than Orbn himself. Carlson repeatedly accused the Biden administration of undermining elections in Hungary. Are you worried that there will be international interference in your choice? he asked at one point. “When the president of the United States describes you as a totalitarian thug, which is a very serious thing to say about someone, I would not suggest why the Biden State Department will not work to prevent you from being re-elected,” he said. he in another. At another point, he teased, Man, are attempts to remove him intensely and secretly.

This closely traces Orbns’s theme that vicious international forces are plotting against his government. This demand has justified his campaign to take control of civil society, confusing opposition members, closing a university and covering the country with anti-Semitic posters depicting George Soros as the cosmopolitan puppet master after any opposition. (Orbn: We are fighting an enemy who is different from us. Not open but hidden; not direct but cunning; not honest but grounded; not national but international; does not believe in work but speculates with money; does not have his own homeland, but thinks he owns the whole world.)

Carlson is not stupid. He is not blind to the oppressive methods of the Orbns. He favors them. When he holds Orbn as a model for the future of the American right, he is pointing towards a future in which the Republican Party can successfully carry out the overthrow of the democracy that Donald Trump simply tried.