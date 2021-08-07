With large rallies open again in Saskatchewan, is it safe to go? Experts advise caution





With the lifting of restrictions across the province, big rallies like Saskatoon Ex, Saskatchewan Jazz Festival and Saskatchewan Roughriders games are back. However, with the growing Delta variant, some doctors say you may want to stay home. Read more: Breweries, volunteers prepare for the first day of the Saskatchewan Roughriders game in 628 days An epidemiologist with the University of Saskatchewan said that ideally you should be fully vaccinated and disguised. The risk level may be a bit low compared to if you are not fully vaccinated, but you are still taking a chance, said Dr Nazeem Muhajarine. You could be the one, two in 100 person who can get it. The story goes down the ad















Final preparations for this year Saskatoon Ex





Final preparations for this year Saskatoon Ex

Muhajarine said rallies like sports games and other events could be an opportunity to set up pop-up vaccine clinics. Offer a little trick, something to sweeten the deal, he said. Free beer, a free hot dog, what do you have. The Saskatoon Ex said although safety measures are not required by the province, it has several, including many hand sanitizers. The event will also be closed for two days between weekends for cleaning. Read more: Saskatoon Ex prepares for carnivalgoers going into 2021 This year we have 42 trips and fewer vendors, so if you want to be socially distance while standing in line, there will definitely be more room to do so, said marketing manager Kristy Rempel. The story goes down the ad















The Regina hospitality industry is being seen as green as Rider returns





The Regina hospitality industry is being seen as green as Rider returns

The Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) said rallies, especially indoors, create ideal conditions for the spread of COVID-19. They said they are concerned about the recent hits in the Delta variant. Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewans death rate rises by 1, new infections highest per week “When we see numbers dwindling starting to rise again, it is always a concern and we know it is a great chance it can peak and the numbers are rising,” said President Dr Eben Strydom. While people can be well-intentioned, doctors realistically said, safety in a crowd is not guaranteed. Some people may have masks, others may not, Muhajarine said. The story goes down the ad I think most people may not wear a mask, that’s what I’m going to think, and I do not think it really is a safe environment to be. In previous years the Saskatoon Ex said it brought in about 200,000 people. He said he expects larger crowds this year.















Breweries, volunteers prepare for the first day of the Saskatchewan Roughrider game





