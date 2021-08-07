Alberta adds 369 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday





Alberta added 369 new cases with COVID-19 on Friday. The total number of active cases in the province is now at 2,719. The Calgary area accounts for nearly half of those 1,414 cases. The Edmonton area had 527 cases, the South area had 309, the North area had 305, the Central area had 160, and four cases were not related to a specific area. READ MM MORE: Kenney says he will not “take a lecture” from federal agencies on COVID-19 in Alberta As of Friday afternoon, 113 people were in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19, up from 102 the day before. The number of people in intensive care units with the disease was 25, up from 24 on Thursday. Alberta’s positivity rate was at 5.21 percent on Friday. Trends How a woman before Christ got stuck with a $ 4,000 bill after renting a pickup truck

CBSA workers begin work actions before easing Canada-US border rules The story goes down the ad When asked by Global News how many COVID-19 cases are now linked to Calgary Stampede, an Alberta Health spokesman said the department has so far identified 325 cases “that took place during their incubation period” and that “129 of these were likely won in this event. “ READ MM MORE: NDP calls on Alberta government to release COVID-19 internal modeling On Friday afternoon, Alberta Health reported that 2,325 people have now died from COVID-19 in Alberta since the pandemic began. The number was four less than the day before. In an email to Global News, an Alberta Health spokeswoman explained that the death toll had dropped due to the “recoding”. “Five previous deaths were recorded as unrelated to COVID, and a new death was added today, resulting in a net decline of four deaths.” READ MM MORE: Edmonton Elks Practice Canceled Due to COVID Protocols Before Opening Home Against Ottawa Of Albertans aged 12 and over eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, 76.2 percent have now received at least one dose. Of those people, 66.4 percent have now taken two doses. See link » <br />

