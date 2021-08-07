Another 26 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Waterloo Region on Friday





The number of new cases of COVID-19 in the Waterloo Region was back in the 20s again on Friday, but will still be below the number announced seven days ago. Waterloo Public Health reported 26 new cases of COVID-19, two less than last Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 18,467. Read more: Decline of COVID-19 vaccination meetings in Waterloo Region will be canceled as major clinics close This lowers the average seven-day number of new cases in a couple 17. A week ago that number reached 15.9. Another 29 people were also cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of solved cases in the area to 18,049. For the second day in a row, no new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area, leaving the death toll at 283, including one in August. The story goes down the ad















1:52

The US considers COVID-19 vaccine passports for foreign travelers





The US considers COVID-19 vaccine passports for foreign travelers

This leaves the area with 142 active cases of COVID-19 including 14 people in area hospitals (including Guelph General) with 11 of them being in the ICU. Regions Waterloo Task Force The COVID-19 vaccine distribution force says there are now 778,484 vaccines made in the area, which is only 2,058 more than was reported 24 hours ago. Trends Canada beats Sweden, brings home gold in women’s Olympic football

New restrictions on rallies, bars, restaurants amid Okanagan COVID-19 growth He says 367,215 area residents have now been vaccinated, which is 2,058 more than was announced on Thursday. This means that 71.87 per cent of area residents are now fully vaccinated with 83.46 per cent now having at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. These figures rise to 74.07 percent and 83.46 percent when those eligible for vaccination are taken into account. The story goes down the ad Read more: Ontario reports over 300 new cases of COVID-19 for first time since end of June Elsewhere, Ontario reported 340 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, marking the first time that cases have been over 300 since the end of June. The provincial total now stands at 551,678. According to Fridaysreport, 80 cases were registered in Toronto, 41 in the York Region, 36 in the Peel Region, 23 in Windsor-Essex, 15 in Middlesex-London and Hamilton, 14 in Gray Bruce and 13 in the Durham Region. All other local public health units reported 10 or fewer new cases in the provincial report. The death toll in the province has risen to 9,392 while another 18 deaths were recorded. However, the health ministry indicated that 16 of those deaths occurred more than six weeks ago and were included as a result of a data cleanup. The story goes down the ad –With files from Jessica Patton of Global News See link » <br />

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8092611/covid-19-cases-waterloo-region-coronavirus-august-6/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos