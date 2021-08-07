The Biden administration is expected to unveil new Belarusian sanctions





A congressional source told CNN that the actions are expected to be announced on Monday, marking the one-year anniversary of the Eastern European country election, which the international community condemned as fraudulent.

It was not immediately clear what the new sanctions would mean, but Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told a news conference in Washington, DC, that during her visit to it during her meetings in Washington, DC, last month. , she gave the Biden administration a specific list of objectives it would like to see sanctioned.

Tsikhanouskaya told reporters that she provided a list of companies that are monopolized by the Lukashenko regime “and his friends”, including the Belaruskali potassium company, as well as oil, wood and steel companies.

The Belarusian opposition politician called on the administration to adopt stronger sanctions, saying it believes the initial tranches were more symbolic and “moral sanctions”. “They did not hit the regime and I think we really lost time,” she said. Tsikhanouskaya said sectoral sanctions imposed by the European Union following Lukashenko’s forced diversion from a Ryanair flight and the arrest of a dissident Belarusian journalist on board were strong. The United States can pursue that policy, she said, “and also look at the possibility of imposing sectoral sanctions on Russia,” she said.

Tsikhanouskaya met with President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, and congressional lawmakers during her time in the United States capital. CNN has contacted the State Department, the National Security Council, and the Treasury for expected action. ‘Send a signal’ Tsikhanouskaya this week called on the international community “to send a signal of solidarity with Belarusians fighting for democracy and freedom” on August 9, the anniversary of the controversial election that sparked mass protests across Belarus. Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and GOP Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi announced on Friday the launch of the Free Belarus Group, which will “push for democracy in Belarus, including free and fair elections; fight for a free media.” and protection for journalists; and support neighboring countries, such as Lithuania and Poland, in their efforts to help the people of Belarus, “according to a press release. The administration announced sanctions in June as part of a coordinated response with the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union to the Lukashenko government’s forced reduction of Ryanair flights, as well as “continued repression” in the former Soviet state. US Ambassador to Belarus Julie Fisher told Senate lawmakers in early June that the administration was “focused on a new executive order as soon as possible.” “You are right. 2006 was a long time ago,” she said in response to the chairman of the commission, Senator Bob Menendez, who referred to the executive order issued by then-President George W. Bush on Belarus. “It was a very different world and there is room for us to do a lot with a new executive order. This is an effort that is underway,” Fisher said at the time. “Our goal remains where we are, we are focused on promoting accountability for those individuals and entities who are responsible, or are collaborators in the violent repression of the civil society regime and for those human rights abuses. So “We will continue to bring in new authorities and new means of pressure to hold on.” Lukashenko, who has shunned most of the international community and has been under US sanctions since 2006, has hit hard at protesters and journalists in the country. CNN reported this week that a possible prison camp for political dissidents may have been built about an hour from the capital Minsk. Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya left for Poland after claiming that representatives of the national team tried to send her to Belarus against her will after she criticized sports authorities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/06/politics/belarus-biden-admin-sanctions-expected/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos