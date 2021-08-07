International
The federal government rejects the Grassy Mountain coal project in Alberta
The proposed Grassy Mountain coal project in southwestern Alberta has been rejected by the federal government nearly two months after a review panel denied a provincial request for the project.
On Friday, Federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said he had rejected the project in light of review panel reportand after a review of the additional information available.
“The Government of Canada must make decisions based on the best available scientific evidence by balancing economic and environmental considerations,” Wilkinson said in a statement.
“It is in Canada’s best interest to preserve our waterways for healthy fish populations such as wild trout, to respect the culture and way of life of indigenous peoples, and to protect the environment for future generations.”
Decision of the review panel
In June, a review panel for the Alberta Energy Regulator rejected the provincial application for the coal project, deciding it was “not in the public interest” and advised the federal government to reject the project.
Following that decision, Australia-based Riversdale Resources said it was “reviewing its options”, estimating that the project could produce up to 4.5 million tonnes of coal for steel production each year for a 23-year mining life. He said the operation would generate $ 1.7 billion in taxes and employ 400 people.
In a statement, the federal government said the project is likely to cause significant negative environmental effects for:
- Surface water quality, including selenium discharge from wastewater.
- Wildlife threatening wild trout and its habitat.
- Endangered white road.
- Physical and Cultural Heritage of the First Nations Cainai, Piikani and Siksika.
In a statement issued in June, Riversdale said it would engage with relevant authorities to “better understand the reasons for the decision to ensure that the process was fair and transparent, given sufficient weight to recognized experts and practices industry, and that the decision is not effectively a decision against development “.
He added at the time that he was also engaged with First Nations and Mtis communities in the region in the early stages of the project.
Mount Grassy was the first of a number of projects proposed for the area.
Two other coal rental companies in the area Montem Resources and Atrum said after the panel’s decision in June that they would continue with their mining plans.
Last year, the provincial government repealed a 1976 policy that protected the eastern slopes of the Rocks from open coal mining.
In April, the province said it would suspend coal exploration activity on lands classified as “Category 2” under the policy until the completion of an ongoing public consultation.
In response to a request for comment, referred to the spokesperson of the Minister of Energy, Sonya Savage a statement made in June and attributed to Savage and Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon.
“As described in the statement, the Alberta government respects the recommendation of the joint review panel,” Margeaux Maron said in an email.
