Quebec may force health care workers to be vaccinated

With COVID-19 cases rising again in Quebec, Prime Minister Franois Legault could force healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated against the disease, a mandate largely supported by the medical community.

“We are not ruling out anything to protect the population and not restrict Quebec again,” the Legault office said in a written statement Thursday.

The statement says such a mandate would only be for healthcare workers and not other public sector employees.

This came shortly after the prime minister said people would need vaccination proofs to access non-essential services in the event of a fourth wave. People will need vaccine passports to go to theaters, restaurants and gyms.

On Tuesday, the Canadian Medical Association and the Canadian Nurses Association took a stand in support of compulsory vaccination for health care workers across the country.

Internationally, the mandate is becoming more and more common. For example, France has ordered all healthcare workers to be vaccinated by 15 September. Greece and Italy have also set similar rules.

At the start of the pandemic, health care workers in Quebec were found to be responsible for several outbreaks in hospitals and long-term care homes as they moved between rooms and medical facilities.

Sometimes during a pandemic, more than 10,000 medical workers were quarantined because they had contracted COVID-19, were exposed to it, or were afraid of being caught.

These shortages increased the burden on the health care system, which remained short-lived while managing a larger-than-normal influx of patients.

1 in 5 health workers miss the second dose

The Quebec Institute of Public Health says 84.4 percent of Quebec residents 12 years and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 70.3 percent are considered adequately vaccinated.

She says 89.9 per cent of healthcare workers had received a dose since August 4 and 80.4 per cent had been adequately vaccinated.

“We are talking about a very marginal group that has remained,” said Jeff Begley, head of the federation of health and social services union (FSSS-CSN).

Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault has announced measures, ranging from a lottery to vaccine passports, in an effort to persuade the population to get vaccinated. (Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press)

He would like the government to sit down with union representatives to discuss the mandate because there are people who are excluded from medicine and expect parents to express concerns about the vaccine, he said.

Leading doctors and scientists from around the world have said that vaccines are safe for those who are pregnant or want to get pregnant.

Among them is Dr. Joss Reimer, head of the COVID-19 vaccine implementation working group in Manitoba. In June, she said mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna could save your life and they would not adversely affect fertility or pregnancy.

# COVID-19 – Since August 5, here is the situation in Qubec: https://t.co/FxK4or5HJ4 [Concours Gagner tre vaccin!] – A total of 3,575,691 persons registered for the competition. pic.twitter.com/FGjzAZJrPS –@sante_qc

Reimer, who also works in a clinic specializing in sexual and reproductive health, said “there is no evidence to suggest that any vaccine, including those protecting you from COVID-19, poses a clear health risk to people who are pregnant, not even unborn children.

A vaccination should be a health care priority throughout pregnancy because pregnant people are at an increased risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19, she said.

It is a responsibility, says the virologist

Montreal virologist Benoit Barbeau says that in the end, those who work in hospitals and nursing homes have a vital responsibility to get fully vaccinated.

They should provide “the best safety for patients who have all kinds of problems. Including those who are more seriously ill, with impaired immunity or have any chronic illness,” he said.

Barbeau said the delta variant is a serious concern and the province is taking the right approach.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday his government is reviewing vaccine mandates for federal employees and employees in federally regulated industries.

A healthcare worker receives patients at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Montreal Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. (Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press)

Meanwhile, Quebec is reporting 218 new cases of COVID-19 today and another death attributed to the new coronavirus, which occurred on August 3rd. Death is the first virus-related death since July 22nd.

On Thursday, Quebec’s liberal opposition called on the Legault government to be much more restrictive by forcing healthcare workers to be vaccinated.

“We have a weapon against COVID, it’s the vaccine. So it makes sense for people close to patients to be vaccinated. It’s a matter of public protection,” said party spokeswoman Marie Montpetit.

Healthcare workers were the first segment of the population to have access to the vaccine by mid-December.

In June, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dub gave an ultimatum to health care staff in the oncology departments: either get vaccinated or have three COVID-19 tests a week.