The labor market in Albertas has recovered greatly from COVID-19: Kenney





Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney says the job market in the provinces has recovered greatly from COVID-19. Kenney made the comments Friday shortly after the release of the Canada Statistics Workforce Survey in July. According to the survey, the unemployment rate in Albertas continued its downward trend last month, dropping 0.8 percentage points to 8.5 percent. The Labor Force Survey reflects labor market conditions from July 11 to 17, a week after Alberta was transferred to Phase 3 of the Provincial Open for Summer plan, removing almost all health restrictions. Read more: CEOs and business leaders looking for ideas from Albertans to “design the decade” The report showed that the province had created about 20,000 new full-time jobs last month. The story goes down the ad We now have about 26,000 more people working in Alberta than in February 2020, before the pandemic began, Kenny said. Our labor market has recovered greatly from the pandemic catastrophe, the global economic collapse, and falling energy prices in Alberta. We believe this is partly due to the fact that Alberta is open for Summer on Canada Day The return of tens of thousands of other people to work, but also due to the Alberta Recovery Plan. Trends Scientists warn of Gulf Stream collapse leading to ‘climate catastrophe’ in Canada, world

How a woman before Christ got stuck with a $ 4,000 bill after renting a pickup truck Kenney said Alberta has seen over 180,000 new jobs since UCP launched the Alberta Recovery Plan in June 2020.















1:56

Alberta’s economy receives another boom in the tech sector





Alberta’s economy gets another tech sector growth July 21, 2021

Kenney said the numbers are a big sign that Alberta’s economy is back on track. It is a sentiment that Labor, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer echoed in a statement released publicly on Friday. The story goes down the ad We are seeing growth and job creation in many sectors of the economy, Schweitzer said. This is what the recovery plan has to do with: Building on our strengths as we diversify into the future. The Alberta Recovery Plan is opening the door to new investments in hydrogen, technology and innovation, renewable energy, film and television, and much more. Read more: Edmonton International Airport optimistic despite restaurant closures He said Alberta is seeing more than 9,000 new jobs at close to $ 1 billion in new investment from the film and television industry, including HBOs. The last of us, which he called the largest television series production in Canadian history. In July, the unemployment rate in Edmonton fell to 8.8 percent from 9.7 percent a month earlier. In Calgary, however, unemployment rose to 9.8 percent from 9.2 percent in June. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

