Conservative travelers: Tucker Carlson falls for Viktor Orban





BUDAPEST It was a meeting of conservative fellow travelers: a cheerful host who heads an authoritarian government prone to targeting liberal institutions, including universities, the judiciary and the media, and its American guest exchanging smiles. In a week in which he aired every night from Budapest, American talk show host Tucker Carlson posed for pictures with and interviewed the authoritarian Hungarian leader, Viktor Orban, and took a helicopter to inspect a Hungarian border fence set up to keep out immigrants. The visit of Mr Carlson, Rupert Murdoch’s top host on Fox News, strengthens Mr Orbans’ mission to establish Budapest as an ideological center for what he sees as an international conservative movement. For Mr. Carlson, the trip to Hungary was an opportunity to put Mr. Orban, whom he admires, on the map for his home viewers, a conservative audience that may be open to the kind of illiberalism promoted by the Hungarian leader. On Wednesday on the show, Mr. Carlson praised Hungary as a small country with many lessons for the rest of us.

Programs and z. Carlsons Fox News defends some views of the far right, particularly on immigration, where he and Mr. Orban share common ground. The host has maintained Hungary’s tough policy on rejecting asylum seekers as a model for the US immigration system, which he believes is too lenient and has weakened the power of native-born citizens, an argument Mr Carlsons’ critics say overlaps with white supremacist ideology. Once a foreign correspondent for American magazines, Mr. Carlson is also an instinctive TV show with an ear for provocation. His friendly interview with Mr. Orban has provoked a host of opinions in the English-speaking media that, although mainly critical of Mr. Carlson, have given Hungarian leaders a new round of international press coverage. In the United States, Fox News viewers are getting ready: This week Tucker Carlson Tonight broadcasts attracted nearly 3 million viewers per night, easily beating the competition on CNN and MSNBC. Mr. Carlsons’ visit comes after the populist Mr. Orban is increasingly isolated and in a precarious position, at home and abroad, because his governments are not paying attention to democracy and its administrations poorly handling the coronavirus epidemic. Mr. Carlsons’ positive outlook on Hungary is not shared by many across the European Union, where Mr. Orban is often regarded as a strong man of the far right who has badly weakened democratic institutions, invaded Beijing and Moscow, and run public assets on foundations. controlled by his allies.

Mr Orbans’s party is now being challenged by a six-party opposition coalition in elections scheduled for next year. In an interview with Mr. Carlson that aired Thursday, Mr. Orban said he expected an attempt by the international left to overthrow him next year.

To garner support from his conservative base, he has plunged into the culture wars that have rocked politics in the United States, and in which Mr. Carlson has also been an avid participant, regularly attacking liberals. Mr. Orbans’s party recently passed a law restricting descriptions of homosexuality; critics said it was being used to target the country’s LGBTQ community. And government-affiliated media regularly oppose the destabilizing effect that smart Western culture has on traditional society. By shifting billions of dollars worth of money and assets to quasi-private educational foundations controlled by his allies, analysts say, Mr. Orban is setting up an ideological center of control, backed by paid conservative thinkers from Europe and North America living in Budapest. Some conservative European and American public intellectuals have responded to Mr. Orbans’s call.

American author and journalist Rod Dreher, who writes for The American Conservative (Mr. Carlson sits in it Advisory Board), has been in Hungary since April, thanks to a scholarship paid to an institute funded by Mr Orbans’s government. He said he was inspired by the Hungarian leader when he first met him along with a group of visiting conservatives in 2019.

Here was a leader who was not the most powerful media cartoon thug, but an intelligent man who had obviously thought deeply about political and cultural issues, said Mr. Dreher. Hungary was also a focus for another American conservative, Stephen K. Bannon, President Donald J. Trumps former adviser, who traveled to Europe to work with Mr. Orban and other populist nationalist parties ahead of the 2019 European Parliament elections. Mr. Bannons’s efforts failed, in part because of the difficulty in reconciling national competitive advantages between continents of various nationalist parties. Mr. Carlson himself has a family connection to the Hungarian leader, his father, Richard Carlson listed as a director of a Washington-based firm having lobby for Mr. Orban in the United States. In 2019, the firm, Strategic Communications of Policy Impact, discovered in a lobbying presentation that she coordinated an interview with Minister Szijjarto on the Tucker Carlson show, referring to account SzijjrtHungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

William Nixon, the firm’s chairman and chief executive, said in an interview that Mr. Carlsons was the father, former journalist, media executive and US ambassador was not involved in arranging the interview with the foreign minister and is neither an investor nor an employee of the firm. or deposit indicates that firms The contract with the Hungarian government ended at the end of 2019. Mr. Nixon said the firm had no role in organizing Mr.’s trip. Carlsons this week in Hungary. Fox News said Carlsons’ father is retired and had nothing to do with the visit or meeting with Mr. Orban. Tucker and his team booked the interview and the costs were covered by Fox News, the network said in a statement. On Wednesday, Mr. Carlson boarded a military helicopter on Hungary’s southern border with Serbia to inspect Mr Orbans’s government chain fence erected in 2015 to prevent migrants from entering the country. He praised the government’s efforts. Mr Carlson was also scheduled to speak at a youth event on Saturday hosted by a talent management institute over which Mr Orbans’s government has spent billions. And he is filming a documentary about Hungary during his stay there, which is scheduled to air on Fox Nation, Fox Newss’ subscription broadcasting service. Although Mr. Orban is increasingly shunned by many European conservatives, Mr. Carlson has been successful in his praises, describing the Hungarian leader as a virtuous champion of family values ​​and a role model for America.

Since the deadly riots in Washington on January 6, when a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol, Mr. Orbans has grown among American conservatives, who have increasingly found common ground with authoritarian governments, said Dalibor Rohac, a senior fellow with the American Enterprise Institute.

Traditionally, he said, the conservative mood was a distrust of power and the establishment of controls and balances. This is eroded in Hungary. Benjamin Novak reported from Budapest and Michael M. Grynbaum from New York. Kenneth P. Vogel has contributed to reporting from Washington.

