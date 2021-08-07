Consultant provides favorable UCP assessment for early response to COVID-19





However, the third party report recommended that Alberta increase the levels of continuing care staff Photo by Gavin Young / Postmedia Content of the article Alberta Health has published the third-party review it commissioned in dealing with the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic after holding it since February. advertisement This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article E 126 pages, $ 475,000 review was completed by consulting firm KPMG and posted online Friday afternoon. He made five recommendations, but largely concluded that Alberta was successful in navigating the first months of the pandemic. In the report, which covers government decisions from March 2020 to October 12, 2020, KPMG warned that it based its estimates solely on information provided by Alberta officials, saying they had not otherwise checked or verified the data. . The scope of the review was also revised due to the increase in COVID-19 case rates during the second wave, leading the firm to drop some detailed analysis and stakeholder engagements. Alberta ordered the review in July 2020, following the first wave, which saw more than 8,000 cases of the virus in Alberta and about 150 deaths. The biggest impact from the wave came in continuing care centers, with more than 70 percent of all deaths recorded during the first wave associated with facilities. advertisement This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Despite the challenges facing long-term care as the virus swept through settlements, the review said Alberta was responsible in supporting facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks. She recommended that Alberta implement strategies to increase its levels of ongoing care staff and fill gaps in fieldwork. In assessing the provinces' economic access to the pandemic, the report found that Alberta imposed fewer restrictions on businesses than other provinces, but did not experience different trends in business closures or consumer spending as a result. It was found that Alberta financial support for small and medium-sized businesses had not been well utilized and recommended the development of strategies to increase involvement. advertisement This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article In another recommendation, the review advised Alberta to strengthen its communications with municipalities, which reported a lack of engagement from the province. The remaining two recommendations said Alberta should continue to analyze its response to COVID-19 and complete a comprehensive post-pandemic review. No recommendations were made regarding Alberta's acute care response, EPP procurement or governance and decision-making, although the report noted that his observations on the latter topic relied mainly on the contribution of senior provincial leadership and were unbalanced. with different other perspectives. Last week, Alberta Health told Postmedia that it had no plans to publish the review at the time, saying it was no longer relevant because it focused on the first wave of pandemics. Health Minister Tyler Shandro had previously vowed to make the report public. The province changed course earlier this week after facing backlash and moved to release the review. The NDP opposition criticized the province for not publishing the report earlier. The report was kept secret for months because it shows that the UCP cannot be trusted to protect public health or support Alberta's economy in the fight against COVID-19 both then and now, NDP Vice President Sarah Hoffman said in a statement. [email protected] Tweet: @jasonfherring

