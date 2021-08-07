Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Friday

The last:

Half of all Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a White House official said Friday as the Biden administration continues to urge people to suffer amid a resurgence of infections across the country.

In a Twitter post, White House data director Cyrus Shahpar announced that 50 percent of the total U.S. population including those under the age of 12 who are currently unfit for the vaccine are fully vaccinated.

Shahpar, who noted that the seven-day average of newly vaccinated people has risen 11 percent from last week and 44 percent over the past two weeks, said: “Go on!”

In recent days, the more contagious delta variant has shipped new cases to the U.S. reaching 94,000 a day on average, a level not seen since mid-February.

Daily deaths have risen 75 percent in the past two weeks, rising from an average of 244 to 426. The total number of deaths in the US stands at more than 615,000.

The vast majority of those now hospitalized with the virus are unvaccinated.

At a news conference Friday, White House press secretary Jennifer Psaki said there had been “early discussions on a range of options” for new vaccine mandates for certain situations, such as local travelers and home workers. elders.

She added that the administration has “concern” about the mandate restrictions against masks, anti-vaccines in some states.

“If you do not want to adhere to public health guidelines, you do not want to use your role as a leader, then you have to get out of the way,” Psaki said, referring to some state lawmakers.

She applauded United Airlines’ announcement that it would require US-based employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of October. The airline joins an increasing number of corporations responding to an increasing number of coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, the South Dakota Black Hills roared with motorcycles and crowds on Friday as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally began amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Motorcycles fill the streets of Sturgis, SD, on Friday when the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally began. The annual gathering returns as coronavirus cases are on the rise in the state. (Stephen Groves / Associated Press)

Organizers expect at least 700,000 people during the 10-day event. Public health experts and some locals worry that the rally will again host coronavirus infections. Only about 46 percent of adults living in the Sturgis-sheltered county are fully vaccinated, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), compared with 60.6 percent nationwide.

Last year’s rally transformed Sturgis, typically a quiet community with less than 7,000 residents, into a travel hub comparable to a major American city. Hundreds of participants in the rally became infected and a team of researchers from the CDC concluded that the event ended up looking like a “widespread event”.

An independent investigation by the Saskatchewans ombudsman found that Extendicare was 'sadly unprepared' for a COVID-19 blast that killed 39 residents at his Parkside nursing home in Regina. The report notes 98 percent of residents of nursing homes infected with COVID-19 and workers cared for residents while showing symptoms.

A man shows off his health permit before entering the Colosseum in Rome on Friday, as Italy imposes tougher restrictions requiring proof of immunity to enter a range of leisure services and activities in the capital. (Guglielmo Mangiapane / Reuters)

As of Friday evening, more than 201.4 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. The reported number of global deaths was more than 4.2 million.

INEurope, visitors to museums and theaters in Italy must either show evidence that they have had a COVID-19 vaccine, or prove that they have recovered from the coronavirus or have recently tested negative. A certification rule went into effect nationwide on Friday. It also applies to gyms, indoor restaurants, indoor pools and crowded outdoor events, such as concerts.

INAfrica, Senegal Pasteur de Dakar Institute has reached an agreement with US company MedInstill to supplement COVID-19 shootings, a European Union document shows, marking a step towards becoming a full-fledged coronavirus vaccine maker for Africa. .

INAsia-Pacificregion, China recorded another 80 cases broadcast instead of COVID-19 on Friday as the country seeks to control its wider blast since the original blast with a combination of blockages, mass testing and travel restrictions. Of the new cases, 58 were found in the eastern city of Yangzhou in Jiangsu province, where the highly contagious delta variant spread among airport workers in Nanjing provincial capital.

The update came as China’s president vowed that two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines would be supplied worldwide this year, boosting China’s commitment as the largest exporter of injections. The figure is likely to include the 770 million doses that China has already donated or exported, and it is unclear whether it includes a COVAX deal for Chinese manufacturers to supply 550 million doses.

People line up for COVID-19 tests at a company gym in Wuhan, China’s central Hubei province, on Thursday. (AFP / Getty Images)

Hundreds of millions of Chinese shots, the vast majority of which are from Sinopharm and Sinovac, have already been administered to humans in many parts of the world. However, there are concerns if they are adequately protected against the highly transmissible delta variant.

The Philippines placed the capital Manila region under a two-week blockade on Friday, as the Southeast Asian country’s Ministry of Health reported 10,623 new cases of the coronavirus, the biggest one-day jump in infections in nearly four months.

A police officer checks drivers’ documents at a border checkpoint in Marikina City, a suburb of Manila, on Friday. (Ted Aljibe / AFP / Getty Images)

INMiddle East,Iran on Thursday reported 38,674 new cases, slightly below today’s high of 39,357. The country, which is dealing with another rapid increase in cases, reported an additional 434 deaths on Thursday.

INAmericas, Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, was hospitalized after a demonstrator threw a stone at his head during a protest against vaccines led by nurses and other workers on the eastern Caribbean island, officials said late Thursday.

