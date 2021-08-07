COVID-19 in Sask .: 85 new cases, another death reported on Friday





Saskatchewan has recorded the highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in almost a month, most involving people under the age of 30. There were 85 new cases and one new death reported Friday at online dashboard of COVID-19 province. These are the newest cases within a day since July 8, a few days before the province lifted restrictions on the size of the collection and completed mandatory camouflage. There have now been 582 deaths from the disease in the province since the pandemic began. About 72 percent of new cases are among young people under 30 years old. The seven-day average of new cases is now 54, an increase of three from Thursday’s average. There are now 549 known known cases of COVID-19 active in Saskatchewan. To date, there have been 50,338 confirmed cases in the province. Another Saskatchewan person who tested positive outside the province is now also added to the Saskatchewan total. There are now 57 people in hospital with the disease, including 12 in intensive care. Saskatchewan reported 1,931 more COVID-19 tests in Friday’s update. A further 3,707 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered, bringing the total vaccinated total of the province to 661,545. (Saskatchewan Government) Risk of exposure to COVID-19 in Prince Albert’s business Saskatchewan Health Authority says there was an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 at Rally Motorsports in Prince Albert last week. Persons or persons engaged in business while being contagious during these dates and times: July 28: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

July 29: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

July 30: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Anyone who was there during those dates and times is advised to get tested for COVID-19 immediately, and again on August 9th.

