American universities lag behind China in producing STEM doctorates

A new report shows that Chinese institutions are producing more doctorates in STEM fields than … [+] American universities.

Chinese universities have outperformed American institutions in producing STEM doctorates, and based on current trends, it looks like the gap will only widen in the coming years. These are two of the main conclusions in a report recently published by the Georgetown University Center for Security and Development Technology.

According to the report, American universities awarded twice as many doctorates in STEM fields (18,289) as Chinese universities (9,038) in 2000. But by 2007, the order had been reversed and China began to overtake American universities. In 2010. Chinese universities graduated 34,801 STEM doctorates compared to 26,076 from American universities.

Over the past decade, China has steadily increased its dominance. In 2019, Chinese universities produced 49,498 doctorates in STEM fields, while American universities produced 33,759. Based on current enrollment models, the report predicts that by 2025 China’s annual STEM doctoral graduate (77,179) will double those in the United States (39,959).

Comparisons of STEM doctorates are complicated by the fundamental question of which areas are considered to be STEM disciplines. The Georgetown report includes students earning research-oriented doctoral degrees in seven academic disciplines at American institutions: life sciences, geosciences, mathematics and statistics, computer science, physical sciences, engineering, and medical sciences. But because China classifies fields of study differently, the report used four academic fields as defined by China’s Ministry of Education: science, engineering, agriculture, and medicine.

The health sciences present a particular classification problem because of 1) the wide range of disciplines covered by that label and 2) the differences in how medical practitioners are trusted in China and the United States. However, even after removing health science from the number of STEM doctorates, China continues to maintain its dominance over the US in doctoral production.

Whether the inclusion of the social sciences in the definition of STEM doctorates presents another complexity. Because the social sciences are more popular as a focus in the US than in China, their inclusion in the definition allows the US to maintain its lead over China in STEM doctorates until 2019. However, the report predicts that the priority will disappear by 2025, Chinese Universities projected to produce about 12,000 more STEM doctorates than American universities even when the social sciences are counted.

Do the results differ if we consider local versus international students

According to the report, from 2010-2019, international students accounted for about 42% of STEM doctorates in the US, with particularly high participation in computer science and engineering. In contrast, the vast majority of doctorates graduating from Chinese universities are Chinese nationals. International students accounted for only about 7% of all doctoral enrollments in China.

This change is a testament to the fact that American universities are one of our nations’ best assets for attracting and creating talent. A large proportion of international doctoral graduates – at least 75% of most estimates – remain in the United States after completing their degrees. However, the question remains whether the US can maintain this advantage in light of the many obstacles – the coronavirus pandemic, increased competition for international students from other countries, and politically turbulent immigration policies.

And it’s a question that matters. If STEM doctorates were limited to Native American students only, the number of annual STEM doctoral graduates in China would now be more than three times higher than that of American production.

As for the quality of Chinese doctorates?

Another question is whether China’s rise in STEM doctorates stems from high-quality universities or is largely attributed to institutions of a lower status. The report concludes that the quality of doctoral education in China has increased in recent years and that most of the current doctoral growth in China comes from high quality universities. About 45% of Chinese doctorates graduate from what are called First Class (A) universities in the most elite educational institutions of the countries; 80% of graduates come from universities administered by central ministries and not from institutions administered locally or privately, which tend to be of a lower quality.

Moreover, most of China’s growth in overall doctoral enrollment comes from universities at the highest quality levels. Between 2015 and 2019, the number of students entering doctoral programs at universities run by ministries and central agencies increased by approximately 34%. And that group of universities accounted for about 65% of the total increase in doctoral enrollments for the first time in China during that period.

The report did not divide STEM doctoral productivity by the quality or reputation of American universities.

What are the Implications?

Due to the growing economic and security importance of areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, engineering and biotechnology, the report concludes that global STEM talent is becoming an increasingly critical national asset. Given that Chinese universities are graduating about three STEM doctorates for every two U.S. graduates each year, the fear is that the U.S. will lose its advantages in global competition to China.

But not all experts agree that the numbers tell the whole story. The intellectual freedom to investigate all kinds of questions is even greater in American institutions than in China. And the importance of a newly established doctorate must be ultimately judged on the basis of the scientific discoveries and technology applied for which he or she is responsible.

To this extent, it is not clear that the US suffers compared to its Chinese competitors. like Zvi Galil, former president of Tel Aviv University and Dean of the College of Computer Science at Georgia Tech, told me, a huge increase in China in doctoral production was expected, given its significant investment in higher education. Therefore, the US must do its best to maintain its high position on the quality of its science.