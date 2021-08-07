Childcare savings Sturgeon claims it needs context – Channel 4 News





Thank you to the staff and children at the wonderful Fallin Nursery for a wonderful visit this morning to mark the realization of our commitment to early state-funded dual education at 1140 hours per year — giving children the best start in life and saving families about 4900 per year. Here’s what Nicola Sturgeon posted on Twitter this week for its 1.4 million followers. The Scottish Government issued a press release in more detail: Available to all three- and four-year-olds as well as two-year-olds most in need, the main commitment will save families on childcare costs of around 4,900 per child each year. This figure comes from Child Care Survey 2021 run by children’s charity, Coram. But the important context is missing. Reading the tweet of the first ministers and the press release, you might think that families of three and four year olds were in line for a new savings of 4,900 a year. But you would be wrong. According to Impact Assessment of Scottish Governments 2019, when compared to the current 600-hour funded entitlement, the additional savings would be around 2,000 per child per year. So the specific policy Ms. Sturgeons talking about the decision to double the amount of state-funded childcare from 600 to 1,140 hours is worth 2,000 per year per child, not 4,900. We must also say that, according to governments 2015 Program for Scotland, the initial promise was to fund 1,140 hours of early childhood care by 2020. A Scottish government spokesman told FactCheck as part of a longer statement: While full implementation of this commitment was scheduled for August 2020, the COVID pandemic and national blockade last year meant this could not happen […] Therefore, the ministers took the difficult decision to remove the universal statutory duty to local authorities to provide 1,140 hours by August 2020. They also said: However, throughout the pandemic, the expansion work continued, despite the difficulties […] All local authorities in Scotland have confirmed that they will be able to provide 1,140 hours of funded childcare for all children from this month.

