The Government of Alberta issues a summary of the province’s initial response to COVID-19

A third-party review commissioned by the Alberta government to look at its initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic has come up with five recommendations for the province to consider as it continues to navigate the unprecedented public health crisis.

The report was posted on the government website late afternoon. Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced earlier this week that he would publish the report in its entirety after a report was published in the media, suggesting that the report would not be published unless combined with future reports on the government's treatment from the crisis.

The review, completed by KPMG, looks at the province’s treatment of “and related activities” from March 2020 to October 12, 2020, a period that the report’s authors define as the “first wave” of the pandemic.

The 136-page report begins by acknowledging that “the existing planning or readiness of any jurisdiction could not have been” fit for purpose “to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

The report cites examples of successes, such as the province being able to redistribute bed capacity across the system, managing to return to “a pre-pandemic rate of first-wave operations faster than most provinces”. managing infection rates in continuing care facilities with its one-stop-shop policy and demonstrating “first-wave adaptability and success” when it came to managing PPE supply, just to mentioned some.

Below is a look at the five recommendations outlined in the report.

Ongoing analysis and stakeholder engagement

The report concludes that Alberta’s response to COVID-19 “will continue to require adaptations and changes in health and economic measures over time,” and emphasizes the importance of listening to the voices of different actors when making decisions.

Comprehensive review of the pandemic response

The report recommends that a comprehensive review of his pandemic response be conducted once his vaccination schedule is in progress.

She suggests that the review should explore the differences between Alberta’s response to the first wave of COVID-19 and subsequent waves, including looking at the effectiveness of vaccine delivery and its vaccine communication efforts, the impact of the pandemic, and the response. to health care workers, the impact on mental health and delayed medical procedures, testing and tracking contacts, and the capacity to do those things change over time, impacts on vulnerable people in society, and economic impacts.

Supporting work capacity in healthcare

The KPMG report recommends that the provincial government “continue to demonstrate adequacy in addressing the needs of the workforce”.

“It will be important to monitor the mental health and well-being of the workforce, especially with the increase in deaths in the system,” the report adds.

Increase uptake when it comes to business support

When it comes to small and medium-sized businesses, the report recommends that Alberta come up with a way to increase uptake when it comes to supports aimed at their benefit.

“The combination of low uptake, significant economic downturn and concerns about the viability of businesses in the future suggest that the funds available should be maximized,” the report finds.

“This may require sector engagement and / or border adjustment.”

Working with municipalities to respond to the pandemic

When it comes to working with municipalities in the province, the report notes that implementing public health measures in the province can be more effective “through closer co-operation and increased two-way communication”.

“The review so far has identified numerous cases where close communication has been required between municipalities, the province and / or the AHS. “Examples of positive, productive collaborations were identified – as well as missed opportunities,” the report said.

“Larger municipalities are already contributing significant resources and support to the implementation of provincial measures – as well as addressing local circumstances and community needs. This work can be more effective, efficient and better connected through closer cooperation and increased two-way communication. ”

The office of the Minister of Health responds to the review

When asked for a response to the report, a spokesman for Shandro’s office, Brett Boyden, issued a statement to Global News stating that “the report shows that Alberta was on track and on par with the other provinces dealt with the early stages of an unprecedented global pandemic. “

“Alberta has made significant progress in recommendation No. 3 (supporting work capacity in healthcare),” Boyden said. “Over the past year, Alberta Health Services filled more than 1,000 vacancies for registered nurses. In fact, AHS employs RN 1,700 more today than in 2019.

“We want to thank KPMG for their work on this report, which will help inform Alberta ‘s approach to future emergencies.”

The Official Opposition responds to the report

Following the publication of the report, the Official Opposition suggested that it believed that the government had not implemented the KPMG recommendations to date.

“What we see in this report is that (Prime Minister) Jason Kenney was warned in January, if not earlier, about the issues we are currently facing and despite clear recommendations, he did nothing to prevent them. said NDP Vice President Sarah Hoffman in a written statement.

“While I will review the report’s recommendations further, it is very clear that Jason Kenney and the United Conservatives failed the Albertans in the first wave, learned nothing from the second wave and ignored these recommendations before the third wave.”

Hoffman also asked why the report was not made public months ago and why it was published late Friday afternoon after it was finally made public.

