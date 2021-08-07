Australia records the highest number of daily Covid cases in 2021

Australia has recorded a record daily number of new coronavirus cases this year, with the country’s most populous states, New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland recording a total of 361 cases of the highly infectious Delta variant.

With around 15 million people in all three states, or 60% of Australia’s population, under a severe blockade, the country also reported five coronavirus-related deaths, one of the highest this year.

NSW suffered its worst day of the pandemic, reporting 319 new cases won locally by Covid, with Sydney and neighboring regional centers stretching 200km off the coast under a home stay order for six weeks already.

There are 345 people hospitalized in NSW, with 56 in intensive care and 23 under ventilation.

NSW authorities, who had been reluctant to put Sydney under blockade, said the lack of compliance was a problem.

“What is happening now is that some people are not adhering to it,” said NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard.

“Just stay home – this is the switch. Stay home and get vaccinated.”

Neighboring Victoria saw the highest daily jump in cases this year, with 29 new infections as the state remains under an immediate seven-day blockade imposed earlier this week, the state’s sixth since the pandemic began.

Argentina partially reopens after approaching 5 million cases of Covid

Argentina will ease coronavirus restrictions as infection and mortality rates fall, even as the South American nation approached 5 million cases with more than 107,000 deaths.

The government said its plan includes an increase in the number of people who can meet in person, the reopening of schools and an increase in the number of people allowed to enter the country to 1,700 a day from the current 1,000.

“The more we vaccinate and take care of ourselves, the more we can sustain these achievements and move forward in sustained and progressive openings,” President Alberto Fernandez said in a televised message.

Vaccinations have increased in recent days following an increase in virus transmission last month, in the Southern Hemisphere winter, when more people were tempted to socialize indoors, away from icy winds coming from Antarctica.

Argentina, with a population of 45 million, approved the plan after ten consecutive weeks with the lowest number of cases and eight weeks with declining deaths.

However, medical experts warned against the changes that created the impression that the pandemic was over.

Protests in Thailand over failure to address pandemic

More than a thousand Thai anti-government protesters clashed with police as they rallied against the government’s failure to tackle the coronavirus outbreaks and its impact on the economy.

Protesters marched on the Government House, the office of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, demanding his resignation.

Police blocked a road near the victory monument in Bangkok’s capital using containers and fired tear gas and rubber bullets to push protesters back.

“We are holding this line,” police announced loudly.

About a hundred officers were seen dressed in riot gear and shielding meters away from where the demonstrators had gathered.

Street protests against the government have been held in recent weeks by several groups, including former Prayuth political allies, as frustrations grow over the management of coronavirus outbreaks and the damage pandemic measures have caused to the economy.

Thailand has reported a record of nearly 22,000 new Covid infections in a single day and the highest death toll, 212 deaths.

The Southeast Asian country has reported a total of 736,522 cases and 6,066 deaths from the coronavirus since the pandemic began last year.