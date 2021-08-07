Large part of Vernon, BC, on evacuation alert due to White Rock Lake fire

The White Rock Lake fire that burned between Kamloops and Vernon, before Christ, has ignited an evacuation alarm for most of the city of Vernon, which has a population of about 40,000.

This means that residents should be ready to leave their homes at some point of notice.

The city wrote on Twitter that the decision was based on BC Wildfires advice.

“The decision was made with great caution based on BC Wildfire advice due to increased fire activity and increased pus debris,” reads the tweet.

Armstrong, Spallumcheen also on alert

Meanwhile, nearly 10,000 residents in the town of Armstrong and the town of Spallumcheen are also on evacuation alert. And at 11pm PT, another alarm was sounded by North Okanagan Regional District.

Okanagan Central Regional Districtissued an evacuation order for nearly 1,000 properties along Westside Road late Friday night, telling residents to leave immediately. The properties had previously been in a state of evacuation.

Also, the Indian group TheOkanagan has issued an evacuation order for properties on the east side of Lake Okanagan. There was already an evacuation order for properties on the west side of the lake.

Bruce Smith, an information officer at the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Center, said strong winds spurred the order.

“They were on alert and were advised to be prepared to leave with a brief or brief announcement,” Smith said. “Unfortunately tonight conditions changed, and we had to put the area on an evacuation order.”

As of Friday evening, the White Lake fire was estimated at 550 square miles.

BC Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said earlier Friday that the fire west of Lake Okanagan has the highest priority in the province. It destroyed the Monte Lake community overnight, destroying many properties.

Aggressive fire behavior and southwesterly winds, blowing up to 40 kilometers per hour, are challenging efforts to extinguish the White Rock Lake fire, says the BC Fire Service. (Wildfire service before Christ)

An update from the BC Wildfire Service on Friday evening said the southwest winds, hitting up to 40 miles per hour, were challenging endeavors. The service said the fire was growing on its eastern perimeter.

Prior to the most recent directives, evacuation orders had already been placed for:

Over 600 properties in the Westwold, Lake Monte, Falkland and Cedar Hill areas.

373 properties near Pritchard.

544 properties under the jurisdiction of Central Okanagan Regional District, including all properties in the Westshore Estates.

608 properties south of Westshore Estates along Westside Roadfrom from Killiney Beach, including Ewings Landing.

Properties in Six Mile-Nashwito area and Newport area for Indian Okanagan Group.

Evacuation notices in which residents should be ready to leave at some point were issued for:

2,500 properties in Kamloops’Campbell Creek neighborhoods, Barnhartvale and Dallas, southeast of downtown.

117 properties near Highway 1 and Kamloops town limits.

1,400 properties in Central Okanagan Regional District, residents living in Westside Road communities and subdivisions south of La Casa Lakeside Resort north of Traders Cove (the intersection of the main Bear Lake Forest Service Road and Westside Road).

Chase village and 83 houses southwest of the village under the jurisdiction of Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

The Canadian Lake View Estates, Adventure Bay, Tronson Road, Rise, Turtle Mountain and Blue Jay communities in Vernon.

Anyone placed under an evacuation order must leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centers have been set up across the province to help anyone evacuated from a community under the threat of a fire. To find the center closest to you, visit Emergency Management BC . Web page.