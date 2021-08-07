International
Bedlam on American airlines and more mandates for vaccines and masks
(CNN) There have been cancellations and chaos on US airlines, Canada and Japan have hit Covid violators, but the UK is opening up to more and more vaccinated visitors.
Here’s what we learned on pandemic trips this week.
1. The US ‘do not travel’ list has become even bigger
Greece, including Athens, in the photo, has been hit by an extreme heat wave and fires have erupted across the country.
Milos Bicanski / Getty Images
U.S. citizens have already been advised not to travel to countries with more than 500 Covid cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days, which includes popular tourist spots such as the UK, Spain and the Maldives.
Now the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given 16 new destinations the high-risk definition “Level 4: Covid-19 Very High”.
They are (deep breath): Andorra, Curaao, Gibraltar, Greece, Guadeloupe, Iran, Ireland, Isle of Man, Kazakhstan, Lesotho, Libya, Malta, Martinique, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin and the US Virgin Islands.
2. The UK is opening trips in and out
Case numbers in the UK have dropped dramatically since England lifted almost all of Covid’s restrictions on July 19, but there were still close to 183,000 new cases last week.
However, the country has had a very successful vaccination, with more than 58% of the population now fully vaccinated.
Travelers completely hit by the US and EU are now allowed to travel to the UK without quarantine — although of course the CDC warns US citizens not to do so.
3. American Airlines – and their passengers and crew – have had a tough week
Frontier Airlines now says it “supports” and will pay the flight attendant crew who had previously said they were suspended after using tape to restrain a passenger accused of punching and punching.
The Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier had other problems.
4. The Israelites were told not to embrace
Elderly Israelis expect to receive their third Pfizer vaccine at a nursing home in Netanya in August.
Oded Balilty / AP
Last month, Israel completely banned people from coming there from Argentina, Belarus, Brazil, Cyprus, Georgia, the United Kingdom, India, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Russia, Spain, South Africa, Turkey and Uzbekistan unless they received special permits from Israeli authorities.
5. Canada fined two passengers nearly $ 20,000 for false Covid information
Toronto Pearson International Airport photographed in April 2020.
Cole Burston / Getty Images
Visitors provided false information about vaccination tests and pre-departure tests and did not comply with requirements related to arrival testing and stay in government-approved accommodation, the agency said.
From Aug. 9, fully vaccinated Americans will be allowed in the country for non-essential travel – but only if they comply with all government requirements.
6. Japan is naming and shaming violators of the rules
The Japanese government is also becoming harsh on those who oppose the rules.
Japan requires all foreign travelers, including Japanese citizens, to self-quarantine for two weeks.
7. A Dallas firefighter ‘forged Covid results then went to a resort’
William Jordan Carter is accused of lying about testing positive for Covid-19 to take a break.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office
Bank records show Carter made several purchases during his vacation time, including about $ 1,400 at Kalahari Resort, a large indoor water park and resort in Round Rock, Texas.
8. A Carnival cruise ship reported Covid cases
Carnival did not immediately say exactly how many positive cases were discovered aboard the Carnival Vista, which departed from Galveston, Texas.
9. More vaccine mandates have been introduced in the US and beyond
“If you are not vaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday.
Officials are still in the early stages of developing the plan and an announcement is not imminent.
CNN’s Alexis Benveniste, Sarah Dean, Hadas Gold, Marnie Hunter, Tara John, Lauren Kent, Ashley Killough, Virginia Langmaid, Pete Muntean, Dominic Rech, Francesca Street, Amir Vera and Gregory Wallace contributed to this story.
