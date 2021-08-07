Bedlam on American airlines and more mandates for vaccines and masks

(CNN) There have been cancellations and chaos on US airlines, Canada and Japan have hit Covid violators, but the UK is opening up to more and more vaccinated visitors.

Here’s what we learned on pandemic trips this week.

1. The US ‘do not travel’ list has become even bigger

Greece, including Athens, in the photo, has been hit by an extreme heat wave and fires have erupted across the country. Milos Bicanski / Getty Images

U.S. citizens have already been advised not to travel to countries with more than 500 Covid cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days, which includes popular tourist spots such as the UK, Spain and the Maldives.

Now the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given 16 new destinations the high-risk definition “Level 4: Covid-19 Very High”.

They are (deep breath): Andorra, Curaao, Gibraltar, Greece, Guadeloupe, Iran, Ireland, Isle of Man, Kazakhstan, Lesotho, Libya, Malta, Martinique, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin and the US Virgin Islands.

This means that American citizens should avoid traveling to these countries and, if they really should travel, they should be fully vaccinated. See the full list of CDC recommendations here

2. The UK is opening trips in and out

Case numbers in the UK have dropped dramatically since England lifted almost all of Covid’s restrictions on July 19, but there were still close to 183,000 new cases last week.

However, the country has had a very successful vaccination, with more than 58% of the population now fully vaccinated.

Wales will lift most of the restrictions on 7 August while Scotland will do the same on 9 August. Northern Ireland – across the Irish Sea – has its own region-specific measures

Travelers completely hit by the US and EU are now allowed to travel to the UK without quarantine — although of course the CDC warns US citizens not to do so.

In terms of overseas travel, the UK updated its “green list” on Thursday, adding Austria, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia to the list for quarantine travel. You can read more about this here

3. American Airlines – and their passengers and crew – have had a tough week

At the time of Friday writing, Florida-based ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines had entered its fifth day of mass cancellations. It was cancellation of hundreds of flights every day since Sunday, which the airline blames for weather challenges, system outages and staff shortages. American Airlines was also in one cancellation rage

Frontier Airlines now says it “supports” and will pay the flight attendant crew who had previously said they were suspended after using tape to restrain a passenger accused of punching and punching.

The Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier had other problems.

A passenger on a weekend flight from Philadelphia to Miami was restrained by the cabin crew after he allegedly sexually assaulted two staff members and was verbally and physically abused. The airline has been criticized for initially suspending flight attendants expressing support for the crew.

4. The Israelites were told not to embrace

Elderly Israelis expect to receive their third Pfizer vaccine at a nursing home in Netanya in August. Oded Balilty / AP

Israel is facing a new wave of infections, with more than 21,000 new cases registered last week. A government statement told the citizens to “stop shaking hands, stop hugging and kissing and avoid any gatherings in an enclosed space that is not necessary”.

Last month, Israel completely banned people from coming there from Argentina, Belarus, Brazil, Cyprus, Georgia, the United Kingdom, India, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Russia, Spain, South Africa, Turkey and Uzbekistan unless they received special permits from Israeli authorities.

5. Canada fined two passengers nearly $ 20,000 for false Covid information

Toronto Pearson International Airport photographed in April 2020. Cole Burston / Getty Images

The two passengers who arrived in Toronto from the United States in July were fined close to $ 20,000 each for non-compliance with entry requirements, according to the country’s Public Health Agency.

Visitors provided false information about vaccination tests and pre-departure tests and did not comply with requirements related to arrival testing and stay in government-approved accommodation, the agency said.

From Aug. 9, fully vaccinated Americans will be allowed in the country for non-essential travel – but only if they comply with all government requirements.

6. Japan is naming and shaming violators of the rules

The Japanese government is also becoming harsh on those who oppose the rules.

On Monday, Japan publicly named three Japanese nationals who broke quarantine rules after returning from abroad Reuters

Japan requires all foreign travelers, including Japanese citizens, to self-quarantine for two weeks.

7. A Dallas firefighter ‘forged Covid results then went to a resort’

William Jordan Carter is accused of lying about testing positive for Covid-19 to take a break. Dallas County Sheriff’s Office

Bank records show Carter made several purchases during his vacation time, including about $ 1,400 at Kalahari Resort, a large indoor water park and resort in Round Rock, Texas.

8. A Carnival cruise ship reported Covid cases

After a “small number of positive cases” of Covid-19 were discovered aboard a Carnival Cruise Line , a new worldwide mask policy requiring all guests to wear masks in some indoor areas was implemented Wednesday night, the cruise line said – two days ahead of schedule.

Carnival did not immediately say exactly how many positive cases were discovered aboard the Carnival Vista, which departed from Galveston, Texas.

9. More vaccine mandates have been introduced in the US and beyond

In the coming weeks, New York City will release an a new policy seeking proof of vaccination to access all restaurants, fitness centers and indoor entertainment venues.

“If you are not vaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday.

United Airlines is mandate of Covid-19 vaccines for all employees, while Grant Shapps, the UK Minister for Transport, said this week in a interview with BBC that he thinks “full vaccination will be a lifelong feature, and maybe all countries will require full vaccination for you to enter.”

Finally, a White House official confirmed to CNN on Wednesday that the Biden Administration is developing a plan to order vaccinations for almost all foreign visitors to the US.

Officials are still in the early stages of developing the plan and an announcement is not imminent.

CNN’s Alexis Benveniste, Sarah Dean, Hadas Gold, Marnie Hunter, Tara John, Lauren Kent, Ashley Killough, Virginia Langmaid, Pete Muntean, Dominic Rech, Francesca Street, Amir Vera and Gregory Wallace contributed to this story.