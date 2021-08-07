Canada’s cyber security chief focuses on developing COVID-19 – National vaccine passport

One of the country’s leading voices for cyber security is shifting the focus to taking on a new role in developing the COVID-19 vaccine passport that Canadians will be able to use to travel abroad.

Scott Jones, who has been a well-known voice weighing in on the risks of recent high-profile attacks and ransomware attacks, is leaving the Canadian Cybersecurity Center to become the new federal leader in testimony of credentials of vaccines with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

He will start in the new role on August 16th.

Read more: France is introducing domestic passports of COVID-19 vaccines, will Canada follow?

Jones has a broad background working in cybersecurity and infrastructure with the Communications Security Establishment, which is the country’s signaling intelligence agency.

His appointment suggests the government envisions digital vaccination verification and the associated need to ensure that information is protected from hacking or misuse will be a priority for the role.

In July, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that if provinces were to apply for passports for certain activities within their borders, it would ultimately depend on them, but that the federal government would work to standardize vaccination tests for international travel.

News of Jones’ new role also comes a day after the prime minister suggested mandating COVID-19 vaccines for all federal public service employees, as well as for those in federation-regulated jobs.

















From vaccine passports to booster injections, Doctor answers COVID-19 questions





From vaccine passports to booster injections, Doctor answers COVID-19 questions



“We need to be vaccinated to overcome this pandemic, especially with all the real concerns about the Delta variant we are facing that is trying the most, of course, in undervaccinated and unvaccinated people,” the prime minister told a news conference.

That’s why Ive asked the Private Council official, who is in charge of the federal public service, to look at mandatory vaccinations for federal employees. And they were also looking at federated regulated industries to encourage or perhaps even order vaccinations for those industries.

Read more: Are fake vaccine cards being used to enter Canada?

Discussions on the possible implementation of a COVID-19 vaccine passport have taken center stage amid provincial efforts to reopen across the country.

On Thursday, Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault also announced that his government would impose a vaccine passport system sooner in order to stop the spread of the virus within its borders, after warning of a possible fourth wave triggered by the Delta variant .

The province had initially announced its intention to create passports by the fall, but then added that it would only be used to enter places like gyms, bars and restaurants and would be the province’s alternative to turning into a blockade, according to Health Minister Christian Dub.

















The US considers COVID-19 vaccine passports for foreign travelers





The US considers COVID-19 vaccine passports for foreign travelers



Manitoba has already started issuing evidence of vaccination cards, which can be physical or digital for high demand. Turning on the card would allow some people to quarantine after returning from the province, and would also allow further access to health care facilities such as hospitals and personal care homes.

When asked about an immunization test program, British Columbia provincial health official Dr Bonnie Henry on Thursday did not rule out the possibility that the province would also apply such passports.

The use of vaccine passports, however, remains a contentious issue for many in Canada.

Read more: Trudeau suggests mandatory COVID-19 vaccines under consideration for some workers

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney said earlier that he would not follow in the footsteps of Quebec and Manitoba, and added that he would speak out against the federal government if they try to mandate passports.

with files by Leslie Young, Hannah Jackson and The Canadian Press

