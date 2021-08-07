International
Canada’s cyber security chief focuses on developing COVID-19 – National vaccine passport
One of the country’s leading voices for cyber security is shifting the focus to taking on a new role in developing the COVID-19 vaccine passport that Canadians will be able to use to travel abroad.
Scott Jones, who has been a well-known voice weighing in on the risks of recent high-profile attacks and ransomware attacks, is leaving the Canadian Cybersecurity Center to become the new federal leader in testimony of credentials of vaccines with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
He will start in the new role on August 16th.
Read more:
France is introducing domestic passports of COVID-19 vaccines, will Canada follow?
Jones has a broad background working in cybersecurity and infrastructure with the Communications Security Establishment, which is the country’s signaling intelligence agency.
His appointment suggests the government envisions digital vaccination verification and the associated need to ensure that information is protected from hacking or misuse will be a priority for the role.
In July, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that if provinces were to apply for passports for certain activities within their borders, it would ultimately depend on them, but that the federal government would work to standardize vaccination tests for international travel.
News of Jones’ new role also comes a day after the prime minister suggested mandating COVID-19 vaccines for all federal public service employees, as well as for those in federation-regulated jobs.
From vaccine passports to booster injections, Doctor answers COVID-19 questions
“We need to be vaccinated to overcome this pandemic, especially with all the real concerns about the Delta variant we are facing that is trying the most, of course, in undervaccinated and unvaccinated people,” the prime minister told a news conference.
Trends
How a woman before Christ got stuck with a $ 4,000 bill after renting a pickup truck
Ontario reports more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row
That’s why Ive asked the Private Council official, who is in charge of the federal public service, to look at mandatory vaccinations for federal employees. And they were also looking at federated regulated industries to encourage or perhaps even order vaccinations for those industries.
Read more:
Are fake vaccine cards being used to enter Canada?
Discussions on the possible implementation of a COVID-19 vaccine passport have taken center stage amid provincial efforts to reopen across the country.
On Thursday, Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault also announced that his government would impose a vaccine passport system sooner in order to stop the spread of the virus within its borders, after warning of a possible fourth wave triggered by the Delta variant .
The province had initially announced its intention to create passports by the fall, but then added that it would only be used to enter places like gyms, bars and restaurants and would be the province’s alternative to turning into a blockade, according to Health Minister Christian Dub.
The US considers COVID-19 vaccine passports for foreign travelers
Manitoba has already started issuing evidence of vaccination cards, which can be physical or digital for high demand. Turning on the card would allow some people to quarantine after returning from the province, and would also allow further access to health care facilities such as hospitals and personal care homes.
When asked about an immunization test program, British Columbia provincial health official Dr Bonnie Henry on Thursday did not rule out the possibility that the province would also apply such passports.
The use of vaccine passports, however, remains a contentious issue for many in Canada.
Read more:
Trudeau suggests mandatory COVID-19 vaccines under consideration for some workers
Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney said earlier that he would not follow in the footsteps of Quebec and Manitoba, and added that he would speak out against the federal government if they try to mandate passports.
with files by Leslie Young, Hannah Jackson and The Canadian Press
See the link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8092741/canada-cyber-security-chief-covid-19-vaccine-passport/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]